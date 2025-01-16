Top UN “Court” to Issue Landmark Ruling on “Climate Change”
The top UN "court" is set to rule on nations' alleged legal "obligations" to combat CO2 emissions and alleged man-made "climate change" at the request of the UN and its member governments.
By Alex Newman
At the request of the United Nations and its member governments, the top UN “court” is set to rule on the supposed legal “obligations” of governments when it comes to fighting CO2 emissions and the alleged man-made “climate change” they supposedly cause. Experts say it may be the most significant case ever heard by the global body.
The Biden administration joined governments around the world asking the court to take a strong stand on the issue. But critics are sounding the alarm. Agriculture, energy, transportation, and other industries are all in the crosshairs, fueling concerns over more government-mandated economic carnage ahead.
Bye bye, UN!
Trump should evict the UN and all of the UN ambassadors out of New York City. Then convert the land that the UN occupies into a park with monuments that celebrate the history of the USA. All of the ambassador’s mansions can be auctioned off for real estate development.
Not a whisper of responsibility pointed at China, which builds a polluting coal-fired power plant every few days.
The ICJ is a pawn of the CCP, and ignores the real CO2 culprit while shifting the blame to the US, whose CO2 generation is a fraction of China’s.
Rank hypocrisy and deserving of the condemnation and derision that will come from the Trump Administration.