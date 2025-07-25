In a highly anticipated and deeply controversial ruling, the top United Nations court issued an opinion on July 23 claiming that governments have a “legal duty” under “international law” to regulate emissions of carbon dioxide, also known as the gas of life. The decision is being praised by globalists and climate alarmists but ridiculed by skeptics. The implications are enormous.

According to the 500-page ruling, which is considered “advisory” but is expected to influence policy worldwide, all governments “have a legal duty to prevent environmental harm by limiting greenhouse gas emissions.” Failure to regulate and control CO 2 emissions may amount to an “internationally wrongful act,” the court said.

In other words: reject the UN climate regime at your peril.

