Top UN “Court” Claims All Governments MUST Fight CO2
Every country now has to fight CO₂ emissions, the gas of life, according to the United Nations' top "International Court of Justice." If they don't, it will be an “internationally wrongful act."
In a highly anticipated and deeply controversial ruling, the top United Nations court issued an opinion on July 23 claiming that governments have a “legal duty” under “international law” to regulate emissions of carbon dioxide, also known as the gas of life. The decision is being praised by globalists and climate alarmists but ridiculed by skeptics. The implications are enormous.
According to the 500-page ruling, which is considered “advisory” but is expected to influence policy worldwide, all governments “have a legal duty to prevent environmental harm by limiting greenhouse gas emissions.” Failure to regulate and control CO2 emissions may amount to an “internationally wrongful act,” the court said.
In other words: reject the UN climate regime at your peril.
The Liberty Sentinel is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I dont think it's funny, it is grotesque and has a lot of irony (which CAN be humorous)The UN should be judged on what it has accomplished. Ir has accomplished little and has been responsible for much evil on a fairly small scale (so far) You can see what is important to the globalist's organization and that is power. The UN has the potential to do much evil, it's looking to gain much real power, and it's tactics to gain that power tells us a lot about what it plans to use that power for.
Instead of creeping authoritarians who are jogging to the final finish???