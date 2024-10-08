The United Nations Pact for the Future, despite being passed using tactics of dubious legality, represents a “power grab” of enormous proportions that must be resisted by all governments and nations, explained University of Illinois Professor of International Law Francis Boyle to New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman.

Boyle, a Harvard-trained expert on international law recognized worldwide, also warned that the pact centralizes power and authority in the hands of socialist UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. All of that is a violation of the UN charter.

Finally, Boyle warned about the effort to create a “global totalitarian police state” under the guise of “public health.” Volunteering his services to make it happen, the legal expert said Trump must take urgent action to protect America and the world.

The Man You Don’t Know: The Real Donald Trump

In a new documentary titled The Man You Don’t Know, producer Joshua Macciello provides a balanced, deeper portrayal of Donald Trump as a scholar, successful entrepreneur, man of faith, and devoted family man, expanding the public’s understanding of his personal journey.

The film is scheduled for release before the 2024 election and will offer fresh perspectives on President Trump’s life, delving beyond headlines to reveal personal, untold stories, explained Macciello in an interview with journalist Alex Newman on The Liberty Report for Patriot TV.

The documentary features interviews with key figures, including Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric and Lara Trump, as well as granddaughter Kai Trump. Their personal insights, alongside commentary from long-time friends, business associates, and public figures like Hulk Hogan and Kyle Forgeard of the Nelk Boys, offer an intimate view of Trump’s character. The film will also share accounts from everyday Americans impacted by President Trump’s kindness.

