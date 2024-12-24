Top Historian Exposes REAL Santa Claus, History of Christmas Traditions
Many contemporary Christmas traditions are labeled as pagan by some Christians; however, the opposite is true, argues William Federer, perhaps America's best historian.
As the holiday season approaches, debates about the origins and meaning of Christmas traditions take center stage. Recently, on The Liberty Report, journalist Alex Newman interviewed esteemed historian William Federer, the founder of Amerisearch Inc., to unravel the misconceptions about Christmas, its symbols, and whether its roots derive from Christian or pagan history.
From Christmas trees, secret gift-giving, and even Santa Claus himself, Newman and Federer unpack the unknown but incredible history behind the holiday and how it all points to the coming Savior.
Watch:
Unitarian Church Calls Trans Kids “Divine,” Hosts “Drag Christmas Spectacular” Event
Christmas is getting sexualized in Fort Collins, Colorado, as Foothills Unitarian Church is hosting “A Drag Christmas Spectacular” event, according to Erin Lee, a Colorado native and founder of Stop Gender Ideology on The Liberty Report with Alex Newman.
The church boasts that attendees can come and observe “Kings, Queens, & other magical things slaying their way to Bethlehem.” Leadership in the church also proclaims that transgender children are “divine.”
Wonderful explanations. I wish he addressed why the day celebrated is December 25th. The shepherds the angel came to would not be out in the fields with their flocks in winter. My husband thinks it's quite possible that December 25th is the day that Jesus was conceived of the Holy Spirit, but how could anyone know THAT?
What is interesting is that neither the disciples nor Paul, who worked among the Gentiles mentioned celebrating the birthday of Christ. In fact, it is thought that Christ was born during the celebration of the Feast of Tabernacles, which is an autumn festivals (get it? Christ "tabernacled" with us). One piece of evidence for this is that Augustus held events such as a general census during the time a country was having a national festival and in this case, during the autumn festival. The timing of the celebration of the birth of Christ in December began several centuries later when the Roman celebration of the festival of Saturnalia in December was merged with the celebration of Christ's birth. See 1 John 2:19.