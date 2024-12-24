As the holiday season approaches, debates about the origins and meaning of Christmas traditions take center stage. Recently, on The Liberty Report, journalist Alex Newman interviewed esteemed historian William Federer, the founder of Amerisearch Inc., to unravel the misconceptions about Christmas, its symbols, and whether its roots derive from Christian or pagan history.

From Christmas trees, secret gift-giving, and even Santa Claus himself, Newman and Federer unpack the unknown but incredible history behind the holiday and how it all points to the coming Savior.

Watch:

Unitarian Church Calls Trans Kids “Divine,” Hosts “Drag Christmas Spectacular” Event

Christmas is getting sexualized in Fort Collins, Colorado, as Foothills Unitarian Church is hosting “A Drag Christmas Spectacular” event, according to Erin Lee, a Colorado native and founder of Stop Gender Ideology on The Liberty Report with Alex Newman.

The church boasts that attendees can come and observe “Kings, Queens, & other magical things slaying their way to Bethlehem.” Leadership in the church also proclaims that transgender children are “divine.”

