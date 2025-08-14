It is time for Congress to rein in and audit the Federal Reserve as it continues to undermine the U.S. dollar and usurp new powers, explained U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman.

Davidson, who has sponsored and co-sponsored multiple bills targeting the Fed, warned that the dollar's position as the global reserve currency is under threat. He also explained that Congress must know what is going on through an audit, as the Fed cannot be accountable only to itself.

Rep. Davidson is working on numerous other important pieces of legislation, he explained. Among those he discusses in this interview: Excluding illegal immigrants from the Census to ensure proper congressional representation, ending immunity from liability for vaccine manufacturers, repealing the "PREP Act," and commissioning research on “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS).

Watch:

