Rein in Federal Reserve or Risk Dollar Crisis: US Rep. Davidson
Congress MUST audit and rein in the Fed before it's too late for the U.S. dollar, U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) tells us. He has multiple bills to do that--and much more!
It is time for Congress to rein in and audit the Federal Reserve as it continues to undermine the U.S. dollar and usurp new powers, explained U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman.
Davidson, who has sponsored and co-sponsored multiple bills targeting the Fed, warned that the dollar's position as the global reserve currency is under threat. He also explained that Congress must know what is going on through an audit, as the Fed cannot be accountable only to itself.
Rep. Davidson is working on numerous other important pieces of legislation, he explained. Among those he discusses in this interview: Excluding illegal immigrants from the Census to ensure proper congressional representation, ending immunity from liability for vaccine manufacturers, repealing the "PREP Act," and commissioning research on “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS).
Watch:
Please listen the July 28, 2025 Tucker Carlson podcast: Richard Werner Exposes the Evils of the Fed & the Link Between Banking, War, and the CIA. Reference his book, Werner is a brilliant economist and a truth teller. "Princes of the Yen" and his writings, papers, documentaries, etc. Eye-opening. You are probably not aware. This is the secret to banking and the solution to our debt crisis and the recovery of our economy. It exposes the clandestine plot of the Central Banks to consolidate control over our money to concentrate their control to the detriment of all of us. Worth a deep dive. How money creation rely works. It's not what you have been taught even by the strongest opponents of the FED. It's a little heady but worth the work. Please forward to as many as possible.
Thanks for all your good work,
Larry Mulcock
801-654-3057
If the “Fed” was truly a 100% governmental agency and not a cabal of the world’s largest banks, they could not refuse an audit. Hey, Alex, please look into doing a article re the tokenization of assets - the real and present danger ⛔️