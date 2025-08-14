The Liberty Sentinel

Larry Mulcock
10h

Please listen the July 28, 2025 Tucker Carlson podcast: Richard Werner Exposes the Evils of the Fed & the Link Between Banking, War, and the CIA. Reference his book, Werner is a brilliant economist and a truth teller. "Princes of the Yen" and his writings, papers, documentaries, etc. Eye-opening. You are probably not aware. This is the secret to banking and the solution to our debt crisis and the recovery of our economy. It exposes the clandestine plot of the Central Banks to consolidate control over our money to concentrate their control to the detriment of all of us. Worth a deep dive. How money creation rely works. It's not what you have been taught even by the strongest opponents of the FED. It's a little heady but worth the work. Please forward to as many as possible.

Thanks for all your good work,

Larry Mulcock

801-654-3057

T-Bone36#
11h

If the “Fed” was truly a 100% governmental agency and not a cabal of the world’s largest banks, they could not refuse an audit. Hey, Alex, please look into doing a article re the tokenization of assets - the real and present danger ⛔️

