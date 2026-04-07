The War on God: A History
A spiritual war against God’s authority is driving a global conspiracy to dismantle biblical institutions and reshape society under centralized control. Here's what you need to know to fight back.
The Deep State effort to undermine liberty and build a totalitarian system of global governance has always been a diabolical spiritual movement at its core, explains Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State.
From Lucifer’s rebellion, seeking to overthrow God; to humanity’s defiance in building the Tower of Babel; to the Mithraic cults of Rome; to the Illuminati and the French Revolution; to the countless secretive societies and movements that plague humanity today, this has always been a war on the Creator and His moral order.
This war is manifested in attacks on divinely ordained institutions such as marriage, family, church, and property. And it is clearly seen in the effort to overturn God’s divine laws, as revealed throughout the Bible. In fact, the Scriptures themselves speak clearly on these topics.
Don’t miss this important episode striking at the heart of the Deep State’s diabolical agenda.
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Alex... Thank you for your excellent expose of the history of the demonically induced demise of humanity. Now I understand more clearly how Satan did all this anti-God destructive constructs upon the earth. Have you written a book on this? People need to know this. They think they should just go along with all this evil, and simply say nothing... like sheep being led to the slaughter. There is a spiritual brain fog that has sweep this nation. Mainly because most pastors are not preaching the full gospel... of repentance from sin, submitting to God and resisting the devil... the devil that most people don't really believe exists. Amos 8:11... I think is going on right now...
“The days are coming,” declares the Sovereign Lord,
“when I will send a famine through the land—
not a famine of food or a thirst for water,
but a famine of hearing the words of the Lord.
THE WAR AGAINST GOD manifested itself again here in America in 1787 when the constitutional framers spurned God as America's Sovereign (replaced with We the People), evidenced, among other ways, in the framers' rejection of the Bible's immutable/unchanging moral law as the law of the land.
The constitutional framers’ sins were of both commission and omission. The framers’ sins of commission are evidenced in that there’s hardly an Article or Amendment in the Constitution that’s not antithetical, if not seditious, to Yahweh’s sovereignty and morality.
Their sins of commission aside, the framers’ sins of omission—that is, their failure to establish government and society based upon Yahweh’s commandments, statutes, and judgments—alone sent America to the precipice of moral depravity and destruction she presently teeters on.
Ask the millions of infants slaughtered in their mothers’ wombs if the constitutional framers’ failure to establish government on Exodus 21:22-23 and Deuteronomy 27:25 didn’t lead to their annihilation?
There’s not one national problem in America today—criminal civil “leaders,” government-financed in utero infanticide, the out-of-the-closet LGBTQ movement, sodomite “marriages,” Synagogues, Mosques, and Temples devoted to false gods dotting America’s landscape, international entanglements, America’s crumbling economy, runaway debt, and taxes on nearly everything, etc.—that cannot be traced back to the framers’ sins of omission.
For my people have committed two evils; they have forsaken me the fountain of living waters, and hewed them “out cisterns, broken cisterns, that can hold no water.” (Jeremiah 2:13)
For evidence that the Constitution itself is biblically seditious, see free online book "Bible Law vs. the United States Constitution: The Christian Perspective," in which every Article and Amendment is examined by the Bible, at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/BlvcOnline/blvc-index.html
Find out how much you really know about the Constitution as compared to the Bible. Take our 10-question Constitution Survey in the sidebar and receive a free copy of the 85-page "Primer" of "BL vs. USC."