The Deep State effort to undermine liberty and build a totalitarian system of global governance has always been a diabolical spiritual movement at its core, explains Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State.

From Lucifer’s rebellion, seeking to overthrow God; to humanity’s defiance in building the Tower of Babel; to the Mithraic cults of Rome; to the Illuminati and the French Revolution; to the countless secretive societies and movements that plague humanity today, this has always been a war on the Creator and His moral order.

This war is manifested in attacks on divinely ordained institutions such as marriage, family, church, and property. And it is clearly seen in the effort to overturn God’s divine laws, as revealed throughout the Bible. In fact, the Scriptures themselves speak clearly on these topics.

Don’t miss this important episode striking at the heart of the Deep State’s diabolical agenda.

The world is getting more unstable and chaotic everyday.

It seems like everywhere you look there’s another crisis, controversy, conflict, or catastrophe.

You can’t control what happens out there, but you can control how you prepare for it.

And when it comes to our family’s food security, we trust My Patriot Supply. They’ve helped millions of Americans get prepared – and they have over 90,000 5-star reviews.

Right now you can get a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply + Free MEGA Protein Kit with Real Meat.

This food kit gives you 2,000 calories a day, lasts up to 25 years, and best of all you get a free week’s worth of food.