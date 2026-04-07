The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Carol Dickinson's avatar
Carol Dickinson
5hEdited

Alex... Thank you for your excellent expose of the history of the demonically induced demise of humanity. Now I understand more clearly how Satan did all this anti-God destructive constructs upon the earth. Have you written a book on this? People need to know this. They think they should just go along with all this evil, and simply say nothing... like sheep being led to the slaughter. There is a spiritual brain fog that has sweep this nation. Mainly because most pastors are not preaching the full gospel... of repentance from sin, submitting to God and resisting the devil... the devil that most people don't really believe exists. Amos 8:11... I think is going on right now...

“The days are coming,” declares the Sovereign Lord,

“when I will send a famine through the land—

not a famine of food or a thirst for water,

but a famine of hearing the words of the Lord.

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Ted Weiland's avatar
Ted Weiland
2hEdited

THE WAR AGAINST GOD manifested itself again here in America in 1787 when the constitutional framers spurned God as America's Sovereign (replaced with We the People), evidenced, among other ways, in the framers' rejection of the Bible's immutable/unchanging moral law as the law of the land.

The constitutional framers’ sins were of both commission and omission. The framers’ sins of commission are evidenced in that there’s hardly an Article or Amendment in the Constitution that’s not antithetical, if not seditious, to Yahweh’s sovereignty and morality.

Their sins of commission aside, the framers’ sins of omission—that is, their failure to establish government and society based upon Yahweh’s commandments, statutes, and judgments—alone sent America to the precipice of moral depravity and destruction she presently teeters on.

Ask the millions of infants slaughtered in their mothers’ wombs if the constitutional framers’ failure to establish government on Exodus 21:22-23 and Deuteronomy 27:25 didn’t lead to their annihilation?

There’s not one national problem in America today—criminal civil “leaders,” government-financed in utero infanticide, the out-of-the-closet LGBTQ movement, sodomite “marriages,” Synagogues, Mosques, and Temples devoted to false gods dotting America’s landscape, international entanglements, America’s crumbling economy, runaway debt, and taxes on nearly everything, etc.—that cannot be traced back to the framers’ sins of omission.

For my people have committed two evils; they have forsaken me the fountain of living waters, and hewed them “out cisterns, broken cisterns, that can hold no water.” (Jeremiah 2:13)

For evidence that the Constitution itself is biblically seditious, see free online book "Bible Law vs. the United States Constitution: The Christian Perspective," in which every Article and Amendment is examined by the Bible, at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/BlvcOnline/blvc-index.html

Find out how much you really know about the Constitution as compared to the Bible. Take our 10-question Constitution Survey in the sidebar and receive a free copy of the 85-page "Primer" of "BL vs. USC."

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