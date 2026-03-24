The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Robin L's avatar
Robin L
1d

Jeffrey Epstein was/is the closest person to Satan-in-skin I've heard of to date. If there are more evil people, I don't want to know. He truly is an antichrist.

I saw a video clip of him speaking about Jesus; he snidely mocked Him and while chuckling dismissively said "I thought he was a carpenter" and began imitating with his hands someone working with tools. Only a devil could be so diabolically evil.

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
1d

These people are nothing more than tools of Satin and his demons trying to kill and destroy everything that God has wonderfully made.

This truly is a spiritual battle !!!

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