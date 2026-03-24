Jeffrey Epstein was more than just a perverted Deep State operative; he was a critical player in some of the Insiders’ most horrific agendas. Buried within the millions of pages of Epstein documents released so far is evidence of something even darker and more monstrous than the crimes now starting to come to light.

This particular story has received almost no public attention thus far. But the scandals and horrors around Epstein’s involvement in “science” arguably make even the diabolical sex trafficking of children by world leaders to private islands and remote ranches seem almost mundane by comparison.

Lurking beneath the surface is overwhelming evidence of a secret eugenics agenda to alter and control humanity, down to the genetic level. With the involvement of top scientists and academics at elite institutions across the United States and worldwide, Epstein and his associates were literally scheming to breed “designer babies,” human clones, and more.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem with Jeffrey Epstein (U.S. Department of Justice)

Ultimately, the goal appears to have been what Insiders refer to as “directed evolution” and “transhumanism.” It seems that Epstein was hoping to “improve” the human race, partly by seeding it with his own DNA. How much progress he made is not yet clear. But considering what is known already, it is essential that this agenda be understood — and stopped.

There are also multiple intersections between Epstein and his network and the so-called Pandemic Preparedness biodefense, biosecurity industry. Indeed, Epstein was unusually close to many of the key players and organizations working on “pandemic” preparations in the run-up to the totalitarian global response to Covid. And this may be just the tip of the iceberg.

Clues Were Everywhere

The clues were always there. In fact, Epstein himself offered some major insight into this with his Southern Trust Company. The U.S. Virgin Islands-based entity, paid tens of millions of dollars by the Roth­schild dynasty (see “The Epstein Class: A Window Into the Deep State”), was described to the Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority by Epstein as a “DNA database consulting and data analysis company.” Epstein claimed that the company aimed to develop a “DNA data-mining service” that would use mathematical algorithms to identify genetic predispositions to diseases such as cancer.

Epstein was also known to be obsessed with genetics. He opened an account with genetics and ancestry testing company 23andMe in 2013 (under the alias “Sam Epstein”) and used it regularly, according to multiple reports. He treated the kits as personal “gifts” for friends, celebrities, and powerful contacts, often discussing results or arranging shipments through his assistants and girlfriends.

Klaus Schwab (AP Photo)

Emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice show Epstein sending kits to filmmaker Woody Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, in 2016; MIT and Harvard linguist Noam Chomsky and his wife, Valeria, in 2017; and more. In the summer of 2017, Epstein’s assistant tried to order 30 of them for Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, then the CEO of Dubai’s DP World. He even ordered one for Ariane de Roth­schild, CEO of the Rothschild Group.

The company was led by genomics expert Anne Wojcicki, then Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s girlfriend. (Anne is also the sister of Susan Wojcicki, the late YouTube CEO who ruthlessly censored the platform during Covid.) In a December 2006 email, Epstein’s assistant Ghislaine Maxwell invited Brin and Wojcicki to Epstein’s Little Saint James island. She warned Epstein in advance: “Be v nice to her not stupid… She is interested in mapping DNA etc ..she is key :)”

Intel, Academia & Government Connections

The intersection between Epstein’s activities and intelligence entities such as In-Q-Tel (the CIA’s venture-capital arm), the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the World Health Organization (WHO), and elite academic institutions and scientists reveals an unimaginably dark agenda. Epstein was lev­eraging science and technology for control not just over individual people, but also of humanity and life itself, down to the genetic level.

The documents that have been released so far reveal elements of a vast and highly sophisticated operation involving genetics, eugenics, transhumanism, artificial intelligence, human cloning, forced breeding, reproductive technologies, and more. Ultimately, the goal appears to have been taking control of what those in the field refer to as the “software of life” and then evolution. By altering the genetic code and mastering the building blocks of life, they seek to become gods on Earth.

Bill Gates (AP Photo)

The technology has been around for years. “Humanity has unlocked the secret of creation and can now control evolution itself,” argued Jennifer Doudna, co-inventor of the CRISPR technology to edit DNA, in her book A Crack in Creation. “With CRISPR, manipulating the code of life is as easy as editing a text with copy & paste.”

​World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab and billionaire Bill Gates — both of whom are closely linked to Epstein — have been promoting genetic engineering of human beings since at least 2018. And both of their organizations, working with Epstein, were at the forefront of promoting the idea. Schwab could barely contain his glee as he declared that genetic editing in the Fourth Industrial Revolution does “not just change what you are doing, it changes you.”

Eugenics Program Revealed?

Epstein’s interest in some of this was already starting to become public before the massive document release. A shocking New York Times report published in 2019, for instance, revealed that Epstein “hoped to seed the human race with his DNA by impregnating women at his vast New Mexico ranch.” He planned to impregnate 20 women at a time, according to sources in the report, and talked frequently about it.

According to a diary entry written in code by one of Epstein’s victims, the pedophile kidnapped and impregnated her when she was just 16 years old. The girl, who was not identified in the documents because Congress authorized redactions for the names of victims, described seeing and hearing her baby before it was snatched 10 or 15 minutes after birth. It was all carried out under Ghislaine Maxwell’s supervision, the victim said.

Blasting what the victim described as Epstein’s plan to create a “superior gene pool,” she slammed his “stupid insane theories” about creating “perfect offspring.” “That feels very Nazi like,” she added, referencing her hair and eye color. “I miss the person I was before I was made into what feels as a human incubator.” The girl also described feeling like “nothing but your property and incubator.” “There is no respect for me as a human,” she added.

In an email to Epstein from a woman whose name was redacted, the female — presumably an Epstein victim — makes a startling claim. “You offered to buy my baby six months into our relationship,” she writes.

Noam Chomsky (left) and Jeffrey Epstein (U.S. Department of Justice)

Even more bizarre, multiple emails between Epstein and others refer to meetings with “the egg people.” No further information or context is provided, but the reference is probably to some sort of reproductive specialists involved with egg programs, in vitro fertilization, and related fields. While The New York Times did not have access to these documents, the new information fits nicely with what the paper had uncovered independently.

Epstein’s interest was not just in eugenics. “Mr. Epstein did not hide his interest in tinkering with genes — and in perpetuating his own DNA,” the paper reported. Citing conversations Epstein had with scientists and others about the plan, the Times pointed to his “longstanding fascination with what has become known as transhumanism: the science of improving the human population through technologies like genetic engineering and artificial intelligence.”

Continue reading at The New American

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