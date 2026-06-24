The New World Taking Shape: Trump, Iran, AI, and the Federal Reserve

In this packed episode of The Sentinel Report, journalists Alex Newman and Andrew Muller break down critical news the legacy media won’t touch, including:

Tulsi Gabbard releases never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab and worked with politicized outfits to cover up. Will he be prosecuted?

A secret tech elite group founded by Peter Thiel called “Dialog” has been exposed by a hacker. We breakdown the membership and objectives.

Three San Francisco Giants pitchers wore Bible verses on their Pride Night hats, resulting in MLB pushback and outrage. Thankfully, AGs are standing up to fight back.

Transgender lawmaker gets locked up for pedophilia: Stacie Marie Laughton, 41, of Nashua, N.H., a former state representative, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of children and was sentenced to just over 33 years in prison.

In the U.K., a rape gang inquiry released exposed that over 250,000 girls have been raped as law enforcement did nothing and crooks acted with impunity.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer resigns in disgrace after years of mass migration and cultural degeneracy.

All that and much more!

Guests Shine Light On the News

The legendary G. Edward Griffin, the author of The Creature from Jekyll Island, breaks down the death of former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan and why the Fed is unconstitutional and, frankly, horrible. Newman and Griffin also discuss the forthcoming Red Pill Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, where patriots will gather to discuss the Deep State and solutions to our biggest political and cultural issues.

Next, Phil Linderman, the co-founder and chairman of The Ben Franklin Fellowship and board member at the Center for Immigration Studies, reviews the Trump administration’s immigration policies and articulates why the phrase “isolationism” is a pejorative made by internationalists to undermine Americanism.

Finally, Titus Blair, the author of Tiny Church, talks all things AI and how Christians should prepare through gardening and creating local culture and networks while sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ boldly.

All this and more on The Sentinel Report with Alex Newman.

If you have been blessed by our efforts, please support Christian journalism with a tax-deductible donation to the Liberty Sentinel Foundation. Every dollar helps reach more people with news analysis and commentary from a biblical worldview. Thank you!

A great resource that the Newman family has benefited from is Classical Conversations. Alex serves as a senior fellow there, too.

Classical Conversations is a proven Christian homeschool program created by parents for parents. They do this through a Christ-centered and family-friendly approach to homeschooling that makes everything biblical and hospitable, focused on three simple key areas: Classical, Christian and Community.

Classical Conversation’s home education program covers K-4 to college credit and includes college degree opportunities for parents, as well. The organization believes YOU are the best educator for your student, and works to make the homeschool journey incredible.

Not only does Classical Conversations provide you with a consistent roadmap that you can follow at your own pace, they also connect you with a local homeschool community group. This provides accountability and the support of knowing you are not in this journey alone. Learn more by clicking the banner above.