The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Tea Tephi's avatar
Tea Tephi
8h

Wow! That was good reading.

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Debra Wolf's avatar
Debra Wolf
6h

I thank the Lord for your honest reporting. Waiting patiently for the Second Exodus shofar to sound & keeping encouraged by words penned such as these.

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