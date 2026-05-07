At the heart of the effort to enslave humanity is and always has been a war against God, the Creator of the Heavens and the Earth, and all that He has ordained. According to the Prophet Isaiah, the rebellion began when Lucifer — filled with pride — sought to usurp the Almighty’s throne. Scripture says a third of the angels followed. Cast down to Earth as Satan, this once-glorious being tempted Adam and Eve to question God’s Word and defy His simple decree. And the rest is history.

Today, the battle rages on. From God’s Word and God’s followers to the institutions and morals He ordained, all are in the crosshairs of this diabolical movement dating back millennia. As the Apostle Paul explains in his letter to the Church at Ephesus (Ephesians 6:12), the saints struggle “not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”

Even a brief look at the rituals of so many elitist secret organizations (see “Secret Societies“) reveals the truth of Paul’s assertions. But of course, there are also men who have willingly joined in this war against God and His Word. It should be obvious. Consider the actions and self-proclaimed goals of so many of the conspirators themselves.

God divided mankind into nations, and so the plotters believe nations must be destroyed in favor of a global order. God ordained marriage and family, and so these divinely decreed institutions must be overthrown in favor of atomized individuals and a ruthlessly controlled collective. By prohibiting murder, theft, kidnapping, and other abominations, God endowed his human creatures with a right to life, property, and liberty. By contrast, the Insiders have been working to undermine these God-given rights since time immemorial.

In the shadowy corridors of power, from Washington and New York to London, Paris, Beijing, and Moscow, this conspiracy has been unfolding for generations. The insidious plot, so deeply rooted in darkness, threatens the very foundations of human freedom and divine order. Just as Satan in his pride sought to overthrow God and claim His throne, these conspirators — following after “their father, the Devil” — wage endless war on their Creator. In the long run, they will lose. But the damage wrought in the meantime is incalculable.

It must be understood that, at its core, this conspiracy is not merely political or economic. It is profoundly spiritual — literally a satanic rebellion against the Creator Himself.

Some 3,000 years ago, David warned in Psalm 2:2: “The kings of the Earth rise up and the rulers band together against the Lord and against his anointed, saying, ‘Let us break their chains and throw off their shackles.’” Today, this ancient prophecy by the psalmist continues to play out on the world stage. Thankfully, believers can rest assured that God, as verse 4 explains, is laughing at the rebels. In verse 5, David says that God will “speak to them in His wrath.”

But as these powerful forces wage an all-out war on God and true religion, substituting counterfeit faiths and occult deceptions in their place, the rotten fruit is evident — and destroying lives.

The architects of this agenda are hidden in plain sight among the halls of the United Nations, elite foundations, Deep State organizations, and even many religious institutions. They have long understood that to control humanity, they must first dethrone God, or at least turn more and more of humanity against Him. They promote communism, secular humanism, globalism, and more. But at the same time, they peddle New Age mysticism, paganism, occult practices, and “left-hand path” counter-religions that invert biblical truth, elevating man as god and Satan as liberator — literally.

This is no fringe theory; it’s a calculated strategy to erode faith, family, and freedom, paving the way for totalitarian control. This war is real, but so is the hope of resistance and ultimate victory.

The Satanic Roots of the Conspiracy

To grasp the depth of this assault, we must trace it through history. From Satan’s rebellion against God, to man’s attempt to reach the heavens with the Tower of Babel in Genesis 11, and all the way to the Mithraic cult of Rome and the Illuminati described in “Roots of the Conspiracy,” this war on God has been going on for ages.

The Tower of Babel, recounted in Genesis 11:1-9, stands as the Bible’s archetypal warning against humanity’s earliest organized rebellion to establish a one-world system in defiance of God. After the Flood, the whole Earth shared one language and migrated to the plain of Shinar, where they resolved to build a city and a towering structure “with its top in the heavens.” The goal: make a name for themselves and avoid being scattered across the face of the Earth.

Led by Nimrod — a “mighty hunter before the Lord” whose name evokes rebellion — the project symbolized unified human ambition opposed to divine authority in brazen defiance of God’s command to spread out and fill the Earth. It was a satanic bid for global unity under human pride, where collective power would supposedly render every­thing possible for mankind.

As God Himself observed, “Behold, they are one people, and they have all one language … and nothing that they propose to do will now be impossible for them.” In response, God confused their language, scattered them abroad, and halted construction of the tower. He thereby ordained the diversity of nations and tongues as a divine safeguard against unchecked tyranny and global human unity against God.

The Tower of Babel prefigures every subsequent attempt at a godless, one-world government. From the Illuminati’s infiltration of Freemasonry to foment godlessness culminating in the unimaginably bloody French Revolution, to the Marxist revolutions of the last century, to modern globalist institutions such as the UN pushing for centralized political, economic, and even religious control, the template remains the same.

Just as Nimrod’s Babel sought to unite humanity in rebellion, today’s architects of the New World Order seek a global community opposed to God. Through the UN’s Agenda 2030 “sustainable development” plan, the UN Pact for the Future, climate idolatry, and technocratic schemes, they seek a borderless, homogenized world where national sovereignty, individual liberty, cultural distinctions, and biblical faith are eroded in favor of man-centered “oneness.”

The Illuminati’s Diabolical Plot: From Bavaria to French Revolutionary Terror

Delving deeper into the satanic undercurrents of this global conspiracy, one cannot ignore the revelations in John Robison’s 1797 exposé, Proofs of a Conspiracy. As a respected Scottish professor and Freemason himself, Robison uncovered how the Illuminati, founded by the ex-Jesuit Adam Weishaupt in 1776 under the alias Spartacus, systematically orchestrated a war on God and His church.

By infiltrating Masonic lodges, Weishaupt’s “Jacobins” worked to propagate atheism, materialism, perversion, and moral anarchy as the prelude to worldwide tyranny. Weishaupt, viewing biblical religion as the ultimate chain of oppression — a “bundle of lies” and “spiritual tyranny” concocted by ambitious priests and despots — designed his order to “root out all the religious establishments” and replace Christianity with a counterfeit “natural religion” that devolved into outright atheism. Family, nations, and church were all to be overturned.

John Robison (Public Domain)

This echoed the serpent’s deception in Eden, promising godlike knowledge while severing man from the Creator (Genesis 3:5). The Illuminati’s motto, “Let there be light,” mocked divine fiat, symbolizing enlightenment as the dispelling of “clouds of civil and religious superstition,” with rituals depicting the world in darkness under priestly deception, where despots are worshipped as gods.

This article appears in The New American’s special report, “Conspiracy for Global Control”—commemorating the 30th anniversary of the ‘96 cover by the same title, which appeared in Mel Gibson’s Conspiracy Theory movie and was distributed to over 700,000 readers. The report exposes the hidden agenda behind the New World Order—a long-term effort to erode national sovereignty and centralize authority in global institutions.

Senior editor Alex Newman contributed three heavily researched must-read articles:

“The Conspiracy Against God”



“Deep State Behind the Deep State”



“Secret Societies”

✅ Subscribe and read it today.

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