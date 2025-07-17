Government “education” is intentionally conditioning your children for collectivism, technocracy, and revolution. And now, by fusing advanced behavioral psychology and operant conditioning with Artificial Intelligence and “EdTech” in the classroom to control children’s brains, your little ones don’t stand a chance.

This is the most urgent issue of our time.

Building on over a decade of research and investigative reporting into the indoctrination, sexualization, and dumbing down of children, Alex Newman delivers the untold history behind government education and its founders like nobody has ever done before at G. Edward Griffin's Red Pill Expo.

Among other bombshells, Newman proves that the system is not “broken” but is working well when considering the goals of its architects. These goals included turning Americans away from God, fundamentally transforming the nation away from its constitutional foundations, and more. Using primary-source documentation, jaw-dropping videos, and insights from leading experts, Newman not only diagnoses the problem but also offers true solutions that are long overdue.

SHAREABLE VIDEO LINK

CLAIM YOUR FAITH-BASED GOLD GUIDE

Green Energy Scam a "Redistribution of Wealth": Rep. Jim Shaw

While at G. Edward Griffin’s Red Pill Expo last week, Alex Newman spoke with State Representative Jim Shaw (R-OK), who explained that the so-called "green energy" movement is a blatant scam to redistribute wealth socialist-style.

Actually, many "green energy" companies are propped up through government subsidies and tax incentives and operate with zero operating costs, Shaw explained at the Red Pill Expo, where he spoke out about the scheme at length.

The solution to the problem is local action, he concluded, encouraging engaged citizens to consider running for local office instead of simply complaining about issues on social media. Those on the wrong side of this will be swept away.

Alex and Rep. Shaw both offered remarks at a pre-RPE event with Ed Griffin hosted by the John Birch Society, attended by many other elected officials and key leaders of the freedom movement.

Red Pill Expo Livestream

If you missed attending this year’s expo, click the button below to watch the full livestream for free. Speakers included G. Edward Griffin, Alex Newman, Bill Jasper, a senior editor for The New American, former Green Beret and war correspondent Michael Yon, various elected officials, and many more.

FREE LIVESTREAM