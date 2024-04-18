Inflation is not some mysterious force that the Federal Reserve needs to constrain, but the deliberate theft of wealth by the banking cartel that owns and operates the Fed for Deep State benefit, explains The New American magazine’s Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. From dishonest inflation numbers and the destruction of purchasing power caused by the creation of new currency to the broader scam that is the debt-based monetary regime, Newman covers it all. However, despite the magnitude of the crisis, there are solutions—honest, sound money, for example—that Alex explores in this episode. ​

