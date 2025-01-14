The powers that be are coming for your financial assets–ALL of them; stocks, bonds, and securities of all kinds. And this heist–the greatest in all human history–may be here soon, at least if the plan is not stopped. That is the message of longtime investment banker-turned whistleblower David Webb, author of the explosive book The Great Taking.

Speaking with journalist Alex Newman on The Sentinel Report, Webb offers a stark warning that, if not heeded, could radically re-shape the global economy, governance, and every element of life on this planet. However, according to Webb, it is not too late to stop what he calls “The Great Taking.” In fact, incredible things are already happening as lawmakers across America learn the truth about what is going on.

We prepare for everything – from food shortages to natural disasters. But what about preparing for financial uncertainties? That’s where Genesis Gold Group and their Gold IRA options come into play. By investing in gold, you’re not just preparing; you’re setting up a legacy of stability and security for yourself and your loved ones. Let’s take our preparedness to the next level.

Visit goldwithalexnewman.com today!

More Terror Coming Soon, Warns Leading Expert Brigitte Gabriel

There will be a lot more jihadist terrorist attacks across the United States and the Western world thanks to suicidal border policies by leftwing governments such as the Biden administration inviting in millions of “new voters” from Islamic nations, warned Act for America chief and best-selling author Brigitte Gabriel in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman.

Gabriel, who was born in Lebanon when it was still a Christian nation, warned that there are likely hundreds of thousands of al Qaeda operatives and ISIS-inspired jihadists in Europe and America. And Western-backed jihadists have now taken over Syria with disastrous potential consequences for minorities there and across the Middle East. However, there is reason for hope in the U.S. as the incoming Trump administration and Border Czar Tom Homan work quickly to deport dangerous illegals who may be plotting attacks. On a related note, Gabriel drew a comparison between what is happening with the Islamization of once-Christian Europe with what happened to her once-Christian homeland. Everyone must get involved to preserve liberty and Judeo-Christian civilization, she added.

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.