The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
T-Bone36#'s avatar
T-Bone36#
7hEdited

For an exhaustive examination of how the fed started and beyond, read “The Creature from Jekyl Island” - you’ll forever not trust the gov & all financial institutions. It’s not “federal” and refuses to be audited. If it were in fact a federal agency it could not refuse an audit. In reality it is a cabal of the world’s largest banks making trillions of free money off of the practice of inflation & usury… both of which never needed to exist. Research

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
8h

"The American people do not concede the right of any foreign group in the United States, or government abroad, to demand a participation in our possessions, tangible or intangible, or to dictate the character of our legislation."

68th Congress, 1921

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Newman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture