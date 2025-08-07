The Federal Reserve is a significant danger to liberty, one that is simultaneously degrading people’s livelihoods and our nation’s prosperity, explains journalist and educator Alex Newman in a national radio interview on VCY America.

According to the Constitution, Congress only has the power to “coin Money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign Coin,” and furthermore, “No state shall … coin Money; emit Bills of Credit; make any Thing but gold and silver Coin a Tender in Payment of Debts….” This means that it is unconstitutional for the Federal Reserve, a creation of Congress, to issue fiat money such as the Federal Reserve Note. Moreover, the only constitutional money is gold and silver coin.

Listen and share this must-hear broadcast:

1× 0:00 -53:28

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

CLAIM YOUR FAITH-BASED GOLD GUIDE

Videos

Mark McCloskey, Who Protected His Home Against the Mob, Now Defending J6ers

Conversations That Matter

August 6, 2025

Facing Blows From Trump, Globalists March On

Behind The Deep State

August 5, 2025

What Pastors and Parents Must Do to Save America

The Sentinel Report

August 4, 2025

Official Epstein Narrative Fails, Says Journalist Who Was IN Epstein Prison

Conversations That Matter

August 1, 2025

World War Xi: China Partnering with Islamists to Destroy US

Securing America, Real America’s Voice

July 31, 2025

The “Omniwar” Raging All Around You

Behind The Deep State

July 29, 2025

Top Articles This Week:

“FL Targets School Board Chief for Celebrating Conservative’s Death” by Alex Newman

“Governors Harbor Fugitive Texas Legislators” by John and Andy Schlafly

“Huge Backlash as ‘Pediatrician’ Group Seeks to End Vax Mandate Exemptions” by Alex Newman

“UN “Education” Agency Blasts U.S. Exit but Boasts of Ongoing Influence” by Alex Newman

In Case You Missed It

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.