The Federal Reserve: What You Need to Know
The Federal Reserve is unconstitutional and must be ended to restore sound money and defeat the Deep State. Here's how it can be done.
The Federal Reserve is a significant danger to liberty, one that is simultaneously degrading people’s livelihoods and our nation’s prosperity, explains journalist and educator Alex Newman in a national radio interview on VCY America.
According to the Constitution, Congress only has the power to “coin Money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign Coin,” and furthermore, “No state shall … coin Money; emit Bills of Credit; make any Thing but gold and silver Coin a Tender in Payment of Debts….” This means that it is unconstitutional for the Federal Reserve, a creation of Congress, to issue fiat money such as the Federal Reserve Note. Moreover, the only constitutional money is gold and silver coin.
For an exhaustive examination of how the fed started and beyond, read “The Creature from Jekyl Island” - you’ll forever not trust the gov & all financial institutions. It’s not “federal” and refuses to be audited. If it were in fact a federal agency it could not refuse an audit. In reality it is a cabal of the world’s largest banks making trillions of free money off of the practice of inflation & usury… both of which never needed to exist. Research
"The American people do not concede the right of any foreign group in the United States, or government abroad, to demand a participation in our possessions, tangible or intangible, or to dictate the character of our legislation."
68th Congress, 1921