Contrary to official denials and media ridicule in recent years, it seems the world may, in fact, be largely run by criminal perverts who want to play God. And now the proof is out there for anyone with an internet connection to see. One of the biggest scandals in the history of humanity — literally — has now been revealed. With the release of millions of pages of documents involving convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein this year, the truth is out. (Though, as of this writing, there have been virtually no prosecutions, indictments, or arrests.)

What is known thus far appears to be just the tip of the iceberg. However, what has already been revealed provides what may be the clearest window ever into the Deep State, its operations, the “Deep State behind the Deep State,” and how the world really works. In short, these disclosures offer unprecedented insight into the disgusting world of the Insiders.

Bill Clinton with Jeffrey Epstein (U.S. Department of Justice)

Exposure has always been one of the most potent weapons in stopping a conspiracy. And ultimately, it will all be exposed. As Luke 8:17 declares, “there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open.” But even as humanity awaits the complete fulfillment of this divine promise, Americans now have key facts needed to expose one of the most monstrous conspiracies in human history.

Much of the public focus so far — to the extent that this is being talked about — surrounds the horrendous sex crimes against children perpetrated by Epstein and his associates (see “The Shocking Contents of the Epstein Emails”). From sex trafficking and ritual abuse of young children to suspected blackmailing of ultra-high-level officials, including former presidents and world leaders, the revelations so far have been unimaginably explosive. Some of Epstein’s key associates — Les Wexner, for example, listed by the FBI as a co-conspirator — have literally claimed to be possessed by demons (see “A Closer Look at Leslie Wexner”).

Thousands of references to “pizza,” “jerky,” and other known code words for child abuse are littered throughout the documents. In one email to prominent celebrity publicist Peggy Siegal, Epstein offers to bring back “a little baby for you ... or two” from Africa. “Boys or girls?” he asks, one of countless overt references to child trafficking found in the emails. In an email to former Putin apparatchik and “venture capitalist” Masha Drokova, Epstein describes himself as “a really bad guy that gets [children] for sex sent to his island.”

Multiple U.S. lawmakers with access to unredacted files, including Representatives Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), suggested publicly that there appear to be references to cannibalism. Indeed, in one 2013 email, Epstein touts somebody from a restaurant called “Cannibal” who will bring a taste of “his new jerky recipe” and teach a recipient how to make it. Congressman Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) urged people not to see the unredacted files, describing the contents as “evil, satanic, from the pits of hell.” Even a cursory review of the redacted files that have been released so far suggests the comments by lawmakers may be justified.

The documents confirm decades of warnings from “conspiracy theorists,” as the media and politicians refer to those who expose them. Among those implicated: Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, former U.S. President Bill Clinton (who flew on Epstein’s infamous “Lolita Express” private jet dozens of times), billionaire David Rockefeller, multiple leaders of the Rothschild banking dynasty, countless Big Tech leaders, financiers, business titans, and more. Even more should be known in the months to come.

Key Deep State Operative: Intelligence & the Deep State Behind the Deep State

Epstein didn’t amass his fortune through legitimate means, of course. Like other key Deep State operatives — George Soros, Cecil Rhodes, and others — he received powerful help from unfathomably wealthy Deep State moneymen. These very same power players were involved with Epstein every step of the way.

That Deep State assist becomes apparent as early as 1974, when Epstein was just 21 and was hired, despite no relevant credentials or experience, as a teacher at the Deep State training and recruiting center known as the Dalton School on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The elite private school was at that time under the leadership of Donald Barr, father of former U.S. attorney general and Deep State operative Bill Barr.

After his stint at the school, Epstein moved to Wall Street. After joining Bear Stearns and rapidly moving up the ranks to become a partner in 1980, the young financial star launched his own firm in 1981. That company, Intercontinental Assets Group, brought him into contact with global financial power brokers.

David Rockefeller (AP Photo)

According to a cryptic Department of Justice (DOJ) memo, Epstein even served as a “financial bounty hunter” for the U.S. government. “At some point in time, Jeffrey Epstein worked for the United States government as a financial bounty hunter,” the memo says. “He has retained significant political connections with both Israel and the United States.” People with “significant knowledge” listed in the memo include Clinton, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, Wexner, former U.S. Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, and megabanker and Clinton operative Doug Band.

Epstein’s ties to powerful intelligence agencies are well-documented. In one photo released by the DOJ and then removed, he was sitting with boxes labeled “CIA.” Reports suggesting he operated as an asset for Mossad or the CIA (or both) have proliferated. And evidence that he was collecting compromising material on influential figures for blackmail continues to surface, with members of Congress publicly saying Epstein was running a “honeypot” operation to get dirt on powerful players. His New York townhouse, gifted by Wexner, became an apparent hub for blackmail operations, equipped with hidden cameras and microphones. The island, too, was wired up to record everything.

One of the documents released by the DOJ was an Austrian passport with a fake name on it. And during his travels to Europe, Epstein was introduced to “businessman” Robert Maxwell, the father of convicted Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. The elder Maxwell was a known intelligence operative with Israeli security services, with his state funeral in Israel being attended by virtually the nation’s entire political establishment. He was also connected to British and Soviet intelligence, though MI6 suspected he may have been a double or triple agent.

Many critics have seized on Epstein’s close ties to Robert Maxwell and former Israeli leader Barak to suggest Epstein was working for Mossad. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argued that the pervert’s ties with Barak — part of a more leftist, globalist faction in Israeli politics — prove that was not the case. “Jeffrey Epstein’s unusual close relationship with Ehud Barak doesn’t suggest Epstein worked for Israel. It proves the opposite,” Netanyahu said on X. “Stuck on his election loss from over two decades ago, Barak has for years obsessively attempted to undermine Israeli democracy by working with the anti-Zionist radical left in failed attempts to overthrow the elected Israeli government.”

Plenty of U.S. power brokers were connected to Epstein, too. By around 1990, Deep State patriarch David Rockefeller had asked a young Epstein to join the Trilateral Commission. This key Deep State institution, founded by Rockefeller and Insider technocrat Zbigniew Brzezinski, includes a who’s who roster of top globalists from Japan, Europe, and North America, including multiple presidents, CEOs, and top officials. All are united in the push for what the group describes as a “New International Economic Order.” Epstein was so close to the Rockefeller dynasty that he even served on the board of The Rockefeller University.

Ehud Barak (AP Photo)

Epstein was also a member of and major financial contributor to the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), another key globalist outfit used by the Deep State and the Rockefeller dynasty to undermine U.S. sovereignty and constitutional governance. According to then-U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whose husband was notoriously close to Epstein, the CFR told her and her team “what we should be doing and how we should think about the future.” Epstein remained a member even after pleading guilty to child-prostitution charges.

Continue reading this must-see article HERE.

Did you know 37% of children will be involved with a Child Protective Services investigation by the time they turn 18? And over 83% of these children were determined not to be victims of child abuse or neglect. Yet even for innocent families, these investigations are traumatic.

By joining Heritage Defense, you can get peace of mind knowing that you can call 24/7 and immediately have an experienced attorney ready to fight to protect your home, your children, and your parental rights.

Videos

A Warning From Sweden: Don’t Lose Your Christianity

Conversations That Matter

March 18, 2026

Epstein & the Hijacking of Bitcoin: A New World Financial Order

Behind The Deep State

March 18, 2026

Is Government Really Killing Us? Connecting the Dots

The Sentinel Report

March 16, 2026

Transhumanism: Humanity 2.0 - Alex Newman

Twin Cities Creation Science Association

March 14, 2026

Education Apps Are Surveilling Children in Government Schools, Researcher Reveals

Conversations That Matter

March 14, 2026

Agenda 2030: A Nefarious Scheme Coming Soon

March 13, 2026

Articles

“The Real Epstein Story: Eugenics, Cloning, Genetic Engineering, Transhumanism, and Directed Evolution” By Alex Newman

“Epstein’s Co-Conspirator: A Closer Look at Leslie Wexner” By Andrew Muller

“Devout Jew Tries Disproving Scripture, Gives Life to Jesus Instead” By Geri Ungurean

“SAVE Act Lifted by Paxton-Cornyn Race” By John and Andy Schlafly

In Case You Missed It