The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Shomon's avatar
Shomon
14h

The Gospel of Luke, which chronicles "the revealing" which Christ Himself declares will take place, is the final Great White Throne Judgment. At that time, all darkness that has ever occurred from time in memorium will be resolved and executed with an innumerable host [both human, satanic, demonic, angelic and satan himself] going into everlasting torment the Lake of Fire. An aspect of the Judgment that is rarely discussed is that the everlasting nature of God's Righteousness is He always discloses and exposes sin prior to Judgment. As one reads the OT, there is no lack of this vindication. Regarding the Epstein horrors, the exposure is now occurring. It is coming right as Judgment is approaching. There is no escaping; save repentance and belief in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. Will these pedophile monsters repent and receive the forgiveness for which Jesus went to the cross for? Let us pray so. If not, a terror of eternal, unspeakable, suffering awaits ALL who have sodomized, brutalized, tortured, killed and cannabalized children.

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Jan's avatar
Jan
17h

IF there is documentation, videos, and concrete proof, with the finances aside and no one is prosecuted with matters to "cannabolism"and "torture" and look away??? Hmmm, last I knew murder is a Federal Crime, period!!

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