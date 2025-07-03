The Deep State intends to overwhelm humanity with mass migration, more war, economic turmoil, civil unrest, pandemics, and more. This phenomenon that the United Nations has been preparing for is what the World Economic Forum calls the “polycrisis.”

The goal: to usher in a powerful one-world government to solve the problem. In factm the plan to put the UN in charge of decision making has already been enshrined and agreed to by the UN and its member governments at last year’s “Summit of the Future.”

Do not fall for it!

In this episode of the popular economic show Liberty & Finance with host Dunagun Kaiser, journalist Alex Newman breaks down the looming “polycrisis” and shares how you can prepare to deal with it.

