The Coming “Polycrisis” Will Shock The World
Globalists are speaking of a coming onslaught of crises to overwhelm the world. Naturally, global government will be the "solution." Humanity can and must expose and resist the evil agenda.
The Deep State intends to overwhelm humanity with mass migration, more war, economic turmoil, civil unrest, pandemics, and more. This phenomenon that the United Nations has been preparing for is what the World Economic Forum calls the “polycrisis.”
The goal: to usher in a powerful one-world government to solve the problem. In factm the plan to put the UN in charge of decision making has already been enshrined and agreed to by the UN and its member governments at last year’s “Summit of the Future.”
Do not fall for it!
In this episode of the popular economic show Liberty & Finance with host Dunagun Kaiser, journalist Alex Newman breaks down the looming “polycrisis” and shares how you can prepare to deal with it.
We have had many gold companies ask to partner with us, but we chose Genesis Gold Group because they're the real deal. Click the banner above to learn more.
Become a paid subscriber to support our work and receive, as a thank you, direct updates from Alex Newman on crucial issues affecting you and your family. For paid subscribers only!
Tired of taking vitamins that don’t seem to work? Prodovite® is a breakthrough liquid formula designed to absorb quickly—so your body actually uses it. When we say multivitamin, we mean it! With over 100 nutrients, including B vitamins, amino acids, zinc, and plant extracts, you get daily support for energy, focus, and immune health.
Only from Victory Nutrition International. Nutrition that gets in.
Start your mornings with Prodovite and feel the difference.
Get 20% off today at vni.life/newman with code NEWMAN20.
Videos
SCOTUS Reins In Rogue Lower Courts
NTD News
July 1, 2025
Bilderberg Meets on “Depopulation” & More in Sweden
Behind The Deep State
July 1, 2025
Trump Beating Harvard in Discrimination Dispute as School Choice Takes Blows
The Sentinel Report
June 30, 2025
Trump Considers Sending Missiles to Ukraine as Globalists Use War to Destroy US
Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson
June 30, 2025
“Soros Republic” Dragged Back into Communism, Former Albanian President Warns
Conversations That Matter
June 26, 2025
Top Articles This Week:
“Trump Slashes CO2 Regs Behind War on Energy” - By Alex Newman
“Teachers Union Boss: We Own Your Children” - By Alex Newman
“Fireworks in SCOTUS End-of-Term Decisions” - By John & Andy Schlafly
“How Your Opinion Is Being Manufactured (And You Likely Don’t Even Know It)” - By Courtenay Turner
In Case You Missed It
Sen. Graham “Stabbed Trump in the Back,” Pushing WWIII, Primary Contender Claims
The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.
COVID was a great test run to test the gullibility of The People" to Gaslighted driven fear. Get ready for a redux on steroids
Vip info from a trustworthy source.