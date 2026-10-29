The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Mark Gresham's avatar
Mark Gresham
44m

It's an uphill battle to face a public that has seen countless images of people carrying signs that thank Jesus for Donald J. Trump.

https://markgresham.substack.com/p/spoil-the-ballot

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Mark
3h

“The Christians of Burning Man”? Really? Is that like the “Christians of Sodom and Gomorrah”?

Sorry, not biting. I have not watched or read any of the Burning Man virtue signaling reports.

From what I have read from the Apostle Paul in Ephesians 5:12, For it is a shame even to speak of these things… As Christians we are not to be wise about the things of evil, but rather the things of God.

I learned ALL I needed to know about Burning Man in Alex’s first report in about 5 minutes. However, The New American and The Liberty Sentinel has been nonstop reporting and even issued a whole magazine subscription to it. Enough!

No surprise that as it was in the days of Noah, so it will be in the last days. Come out of Babylon! Flee Sodom and Gomorrah. Purify your thoughts. Quit trying to convince me that you are called to witness to strippers at the strip bar.

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