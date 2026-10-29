AT A GLANCE

Burning Man is a new age, pagan, so-called “art festival” in the Nevada desert, but beneath the surface lies a dark agenda.

2026 Burning Man attendees included not just lost or depraved souls.

A handful Christians attended for the purpose of reaching out to the lost.

One Christian group was expelled for its efforts.

Spiritualism and paganism are embraced at Burning Man; Christianity is not.

BLACK ROCK CITY — Amid a blinding dust storm not far from where “the Man” was going to burn in a few hours, two Christian ministers — one dressed in a crusader costume, ski goggles, and a cowboy hat with a cross on it — were taking turns preaching about Jesus. “Jesus is Lord, even of Burning Man,” said the pastor in the crusader outfit with a big red cross on both sides. A giant metal heart emerged from the desert floor on one side. On the other, there was a big blue and gold Persian head with cones for ears to transmit sound. It was a post-apocalyptic scene more suitable to a sci-fi film than real life. But it was real.

Within minutes of starting to preach at this particular location, as curious onlookers passed by either naked or wearing some of the strangest costumes you ever saw, another man approached on a bicycle. “Moloch is god, and he needs more baby blood,” the man on the bike said in a deep, creepy voice through a microphone and amplifier, referring to the Old Testament Canaanite deity infamous for child sacrifices. “Worship Moloch. Sacrifice more children. Moloch demands more baby blood. Moloch is god.”

The pastor, well known in the “Default World” for his advocacy for the unborn and his work for the late Charlie Kirk, just kept on preaching — and smiling at the man. It was not clear whether the self-styled Moloch worshiper was trying to make a joke, or whether he was serious. More than a few Christians at Burning Man told The New American they had witnessed overt demonic possession there. One man on stage proudly channeled a spirit so the audience could ask questions of entities from beyond this dimension.

In any case, a whole Christian camp had already been kicked out for preaching, so all the Christians at Burning Man — and those who hate them — were on high alert. After a few more calls for baby blood, the demon worshiper or deranged trickster on the bike rode off into the dust storm. “You can be made right with God through Christ,” the pastor exclaimed through his make-shift mega-phone, a cut up water jug he used to try to amplify his voice over the constant techno and the howling wind.

Right after that, though, a black Land Rover flying a flag with the word “@$$” on it pulled up carrying a team of “Black Rock Rangers,” a sort of volunteer police force. Parking about 25 yards from the dynamic duo, the rangers stopped and stared. The truck sat there for about five minutes watching before the preachers and the TNA team got on bikes and rode off. Immediately after they pulled out, the Land Rover left, too, as if the threat of Gospel preaching had been successfully neutralized. The whole experience was one of the more surreal moments in perhaps the most surreal few days in this writer’s life.

Christians and “Christians” Everywhere

Amid the sea of dust, art, music, orgies, and masses of burners on magic mushrooms and LSD, multiple Christians and small groups of believers were fishing for the lost in the inhospitable desert. Some were practically undercover — even talking to them, it would be hard to tell they were Christians. Others were so vocal and vigorous as they preached, worshipped, and prayed that they were ordered to take down their camp and leave within hours or face arrest for criminal trespass. Literally.

Almost incredibly, some of the self-proclaimed Christians at the event were there to dance and partake in the festivities. One girl wearing a Jesus hat and sunglasses at night was enthusiastically dancing the evening away while hugging people and telling them, “Jesus loves you.” When The New American tried to interview her, she danced her way toward the music in the middle of her answer after introducing her male companion, a self-described “agnostic.” The progressive “Religious As #^&*” camp, too, was quite enthusiastic about the festivities and all Burning Man represents.

Despite claiming to represent the same Lord, many of the Christians of Burning Man had profound disagreements with each other on everything from doctrine to tactics to the event itself. In fact, a handful were more inclined to condemn their fellow Christians than the overt and outrageous sin and demonic practices all around them. Although plenty of Christians would quibble with how “Christian” some of the groups were, there were at least five explicitly Christian camps set up in the temporary city this year.

But aside from wearing the same label, it was clear that the Christians moving about the “Playa” were on a wide variety of very different missions. The most vocal and noticeable one, Shift the Atmosphere, made headlines nationwide for being expelled. Others were much more cautious. Some participants at the Sozo Experience did not even use the term “Christian,” fearing it may scare away people who might need help or hope. Another camp, The Veil, put on a dramatic re-enactment of key biblical stories, with actors dressed as angels or demons. The goal: Offer people a unique gift: truth from the Bible. The New American spoke with all of them.

Camp of the Unknown God:

On Sunday morning, the Camp of Unknown God was preparing to host a church service. For seven years, the group has been a staple at Burning Man. Based on Paul’s use of the statue to the “unknown god” to evangelize Athens as recorded in Acts 17, the purpose of the group’s mission is to have conversations, research, and even quietly witness inside this emerging culture.

The camp’s leader, author and researcher Carl Teichrib (See article on page??), has been studying Burning Man and adjacent movements for years. His goals there include making sure that Jesus Christ is represented while seeking to equip the church to understand Burning Man and the broader phenomenon he describes as “re-enchantment.” This year, hoping to stimulate discussions, he even created an art piece that was displayed at the prominent “Center Camp” right in the middle of Black Rock City.

With more than a dozen campers from at least three different countries this year, the group was able to have many conversations with burners. But on Sunday morning, as they did every morning, they gathered to read the Bible, pray, and worship. Next to their sign reading “Camp of the Unknown God,” they offered free coffee to any burners who may be interested.

There was at least one self-proclaimed “witch” there, a nice young man who had previously served in the U.S, military, watching, listening, learning. Speaking to one of the evangelists, there, he offered to do a ritual that would supposedly help him accomplish his goals. Most of the rest in attendance were Christians at Burning Man to research, gather information, and even engage in subtle evangelism when the opportunity arose. Some were quite deliberately participating in the Burning Man experience, too.

The teacher opened his Bible to Daniel, chapter three. After discussing the refusal of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego to bow down to Nebuchadnezzar’s idol and the fiery furnace punishment that followed, the man teaching said the Christians who had been kicked out by Burning Man the previous day were not being persecuted. In fact, that was the first thing he told The New American/FreedomProject Media team upon arrival. He was adamant that those Christians had been disrespectful and that other Christians should not be associated with them.

Before long, a debate broke out during church. Another Christian not formally associated with the camp who serves as a pastor in the “default world” disagreed with the condemnation of Shift the Atmosphere. Yes, by bringing in a baptismal pool, the evicted Christians may have technically broken Burning Man’s rules about having open tubs of water. And the vigorous evangelism may have been officially against Burning Man’s regulations, too. But, the pastor asked, was this not a case of obeying God, rather than men? Did Acts 17 Christians obey the laws when they defied Roman rule and proclaimed another king—king Jesus—as they “turned the city upside down”?

The debate went on for a while, with different Christians offering their thoughts. But before it got too heated, Teichrib, the unofficial camp leader, stepped in, summarized the discussion as charitably as possible for all sides, and finished it all with a nice prayer. For days afterward, many of those who were there pondered the debate, and the broader questions about Burning Man, sin, paganism, the Bible, and more. Quiet side discussions took place all day.

The whole situation brought up profound questions: What is the proper Christian response to something like Burning Man? Is it a “city,” just like any other, with good and bad? Is it a culture to be studied and even respected? Are there redeeming elements—creativity, art, community? All agreed that the lost should be loved, but should the event and the movement instead be seen as a demonic abomination to be exposed and eliminated, as Saint Patrick boldly overthrew paganism in Ireland? Should the goal be to study Burning Man and understand it, or end it as Christian civilization ended Viking paganism or Aztec and Maya human sacrifice? There were a wide range of views on the subject.

Austin, a young man with a double mohawk, first came to Burning Man in 2019, exchanged wedding vows with his ex-wife on playa, and later, after being jailed, getting sober, and becoming a Christian, returned on a mission. Despite his faith, he still finds the concentration of open minds at Burning Man remarkable, and refuses to call the place simply “the Devil’s den.” But he also will not pretend the Man and the Temple are just neutral art. “I don’t subscribe to the burning of the effigy,” he said of the central organizing ritual. “You give those things to God. You don’t burn them with an effigy.” Christians who come, he said, need “the armor of God.” But the goal, for him, is seed planting.

Longtime missionary George Olson, who helps lead Camp of the Unknown God and serves as director of geopolitical and economic research for a ministry called Orbis Sentry, had strong views about it all, too. He argued that one of the first rules of missions is that, to reach people for Christ, you must understand their culture. As such, he vehemently rejected the frequent comparison of Burning Man to Sodom and Gomorra. In fact, in a public post after this year’s Burning Man, he put some of the blame for it all on Christians.

“Babylon became powerful because Israel had forsaken the covenant and left a spiritual vacuum in the ancient Near East that needed to be filled,” he said, adding that Babylon also represented an instrument of change in the trajectory of the world. “In the sense that Babylon was filling a spiritual void left by Israel’s compromise with the world around her, Burning Man is filling a spiritual void left by the church’s compromise with the secular ideas of the world around her.”

The New American magazine, where Alex Newman serves as senior editor, released a special edition exposing Burning Man. Click the cover below to subscribe and discover this must-see reporting.

Stay tuned our continuing exposé of Burning Man at insideburningman.com

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