The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Dee Smith's avatar
Dee Smith
1dEdited

Yay, Texas! It may shock some Americans to know that the first American textbook, the New England Primer, contained Bible verses. Also, widely used readers, such as the McGuffey Readers, were Bible-based. America has fallen far from our Christian roots. God save America!

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Tools4learners-HNO's avatar
Tools4learners-HNO
9h

LOVE you Texas for mandating the Bible in schools: this is the beginning of WISDOM...

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