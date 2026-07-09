Students in Texas public schools will soon be learning from the Holy Bible under a new policy adopted by the state board of education late last month, but more than a few teachers are vowing to resist.

The move by Texas education policymakers, approved in a 9-5 vote on June 26, adds numerous biblical texts to the required reading list for grades K-12, set to phase in starting in 2030.

This includes stories like Noah’s Ark for first-graders, David and Goliath for second-graders, Daniel and the Lion’s Den, the Exodus, the Beatitudes, and passages from Genesis, Psalms, and the Sermon on the Mount. Alongside biblical texts, students will also read classics by Shakespeare, Dickens, and others.

“These timeless works, including biblical passages, have shaped American culture and history, and have influenced generations of thinkers, leaders, and citizens, and they continue to offer valuable lessons about human nature, virtue, liberty, and civic responsibility,” explained Senior Fellow Mandy Drogin with the conservative-leaning Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Critics, by contrast, were outraged that the Bible would be read by students without similar time for Islam, paganism, and other religious texts.

“Kids of all faith backgrounds and no faith are served by Texas schools, and they should all feel welcome in Texas schools,” complained Elva Mendoza, a spokesman for the far-left Texas Freedom Network. “But this is sending the message to children that one and only one religious text—a Christian one—is worthy of making this required reading list.”

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Parents can opt their children out of specific reading assignments, if they prefer.

While Texas may be among the first in recent times to resurrect Bible reading in school, it is certainly not the radical innovation critics claim. Instead, it is a long-overdue correction toward truth in education.

The debate has swirled around whether the Bible will be taught or not. But the reality — as this writer has documented for over a decade in three books and hundreds of articles — is that religion is already being taught in school. The problem is, it is false religion: John Dewey’s “humanism,” the diabolical New Age doctrines of occultists, and even Islam.

The obvious answer is for parents to reclaim responsibility over the education of their children from government.

CONTINUE READING this full article for free HERE Government Schools Vs. Christianity Government indoctrination masquerading as “education” has deliberately waged war on biblical religion, and the fruit is devastating America and its children by turning them away from God and Truth. Read more here. States Bringing Bible and God’s Law Back Into Schools In a growing sign of pushback against anti-Christian indoctrination of children funded by coercive taxation imposed on Christians, multiple states are moving to restore biblical truth and the Ten Commandments to their once-central role in education. The godless, the pagans, and even some Christians, however, are up in arms. Read more here.

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