Texas lawmakers voted to mandate that government schools display a copy of the Ten Commandments for students, sparking praise from many Jews, Christians, and advocates of transcendent moral truth but howls of rage and threats of lawsuits from leftists, secularists, and pagans.

The bill, known as SB 10, was adopted by an overwhelming margin this week, with 82 in favor and 46 against. Democrats sought to add amendments forcing the including of texts from Islamic and pagan traditions, but those efforts fell short in the GOP-controlled legislature.

Prepare your child for success not by teaching them what to learn, but how to learn. You can homeschool. Classical Conversations can help. Click the banner above to learn more.

Texas Lawmakers Approve Gold Money

Austin, TX – Texas lawmakers voted on Friday to recognize gold and silver as legal tender while authorizing the Comptroller to create a program where the value of gold and silver can be transferred by electronic means.

The Texas House of Representatives approved a number of Senate amendments to House Bill 1056, filed by Republican Texas Representative Mark Dorazio and Republican Texas Senator Bryan Hughes.

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.