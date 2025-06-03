Texas Mandates 10 Commandments in Classrooms
While Christians and conservatives are applauding new legislation in Texas mandating the display of the 10 Commandments in schools, it does not remedy the systemic problems in public education.
Texas lawmakers voted to mandate that government schools display a copy of the Ten Commandments for students, sparking praise from many Jews, Christians, and advocates of transcendent moral truth but howls of rage and threats of lawsuits from leftists, secularists, and pagans.
The bill, known as SB 10, was adopted by an overwhelming margin this week, with 82 in favor and 46 against. Democrats sought to add amendments forcing the including of texts from Islamic and pagan traditions, but those efforts fell short in the GOP-controlled legislature.
Texas Lawmakers Approve Gold Money
Austin, TX – Texas lawmakers voted on Friday to recognize gold and silver as legal tender while authorizing the Comptroller to create a program where the value of gold and silver can be transferred by electronic means.
The Texas House of Representatives approved a number of Senate amendments to House Bill 1056, filed by Republican Texas Representative Mark Dorazio and Republican Texas Senator Bryan Hughes.
Hooray.
HYPOCRISY WARNING!
If the Ten Commandments can be displayed in the Texas schools then so can the biblically abominable Talmud, Koran, Satanic Bible, etc.
The First Commandment-violating, polytheism-enabling First Amendment allows for no religious bias. Neither can YOU if, in any fashion, you promote the First Amendment and its biblically seditious components. In turn, to promote the First Amendment is to likewise promote the religious subversion of your own future posterity.
For more, see Chapter 11 "Amendment 1: Government-Sanctioned Polytheism" of free online book "Bible Law vs. the United States Constitution: The Christian Perspective"
Find out how much you really know about the Constitution as compared to the Bible.