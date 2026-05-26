Trump meeting with Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Big Tech CEOs.

The horror of technocracy is rapidly approaching its global end game, and in some ways the process appears to be accelerating even under the administration of President Donald Trump, warned author and technocracy expert Patrick Wood in an interview with Alex Newman.

While many Americans assumed the populist backlash against globalism would halt the rise of centralized control, Wood argued that the infrastructure for a technocratic system is continuing to expand through artificial intelligence, digital surveillance, central bank digital currencies, and data-driven governance.

Discussing his article in the May Special Issue of The New American, Wood explained that technocracy is not simply another political ideology, but a system designed to replace constitutional government and free markets with rule by unelected “experts,” technocrats, and scientific planners.

Rather than relying solely on brute force, modern technocracy depends on technology, surveillance, and digital dependency to shape behavior and control populations. According to Wood, this system is being quietly implemented worldwide through partnerships between governments, multinational corporations, Big Tech, and global institutions.

Wood also highlighted themes from his new book on technocratic economics, warning that the emerging system represents a direct assault on private property and individual liberty.

Echoing the globalist slogan that “you will own nothing,” he explained how technocrats envision a future in which access to goods, services, and even financial systems is controlled digitally through carbon quotas, ESG systems, social-credit mechanisms, and programmable currencies. In such a system, dissenters could effectively be cut off from economic life with the push of a button.

Most troubling, Wood warned that many Americans still fail to recognize how advanced the agenda has become. While political debates dominate headlines, technocratic systems are steadily embedding themselves into banking, education, healthcare, agriculture, and communications.

The real battle, he argued, is no longer merely political—it is a fight to preserve freedom, private property, national sovereignty, and ultimately human liberty itself from an emerging scientific dictatorship.

The PureWave® Cell was created to support beehives.

For years, we’ve seen stronger, more stable colonies when it’s used in the hive.

Now our research is published proving it.

Here’s the part people are starting to realize.

We’re living in the same environment as the bees.

The same stress. The same unseen chaos.

So it makes sense to support your environment too.

Your home is your hive.

👉 4rbees.com

Use HIVE20 for 20% off