The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Jeffery Marshall's avatar
Jeffery Marshall
2d

Great interview thanks for educating us. I think we already own nothing. If you look at your warranty deed on your house it says you are a resident, your vehicle title is a certificate of title not a real title. For all the stocks and bonds you own you have beneficial ownership not legal ownership as detailed in David Webb’s the Great Taking. Technocracy seems to only tokenize everything you think you own, but don’t really anyway.

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Dottie's avatar
Dottie
2dEdited

Thank you Alex for this interview. I only hope another one would be longer and maybe almost exhaustive on these same subjects. Some of it is very hard to understand like tokenization and how does it work.

We get the part of owning nothing but can’t wrap our freedom loving minds around undermining our whole independent mentality. So please ask Pat Woods back on again SOON so we can brace ourselves and pray more fervently for Jesus to come back soon!

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