The treaty between the United States and Panama giving away the Panama Canal is null and void, as it is and never was a valid agreement, according to one of the key U.S. treaty negotiators and other experts.

Veteran researcher and journalist William F. Jasper, senior editor of The New American magazine, has been exposing this for decades. In this interview with Alex Newman on The Liberty Report, Jasper lays out some of the case.

With decades of research to back up his claims, Jasper shows that the Carter-Torrijos Treaties, negotiated and signed in 1977 by President Jimmy Carter and Panamanian dictator Omar Torrijos, were unlawful. That is because each government signed a different treaty.

President Trump has recently directed attention to the canal, which the United States spent unfathomable amounts of blood and treasure building. In his second inauguration speech, Trump said, “And above all, China is operating the Panama Canal. And we didn’t give it to China. We gave it to Panama, and we’re taking it back.”

To fully address the situation and successfully take back the canal, the Trump administration must understand the invalid origins of the agreement. Watch:

Teachers Union & Bureaucracy in Illinois Fight Trump on Immigration

By Alex Newman

Authorities and the education establishment in Illinois are gearing up to resist federal immigration law and try to block enforcement to protect illegal immigrants, setting the stage for a potential showdown of historic with the U.S. government.

Passions are flaring on all sides as Illinois’ “sanctuary state” status comes under pressure.

On his first full day in office, President Donald Trump rescinded Obama-era “guidance” issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security limiting immigration enforcement in or near “sensitive areas” such as schools, hospitals, and churches.

“Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches,” DHS warned.

It is unlikely that federal authorities will be raiding schools anytime soon. And with the U.S. Supreme Court issuing a dubious ruling in 1982 opining that states cannot bar illegal immigrants from government schools, it is not clear that the Trump administration can even do much.

Still, it said agents would be trusted to use “common sense.”

Illinois Democrats freaked out. Almost immediately after the policy change, the Illinois State Board of Education and far-left teachers’ unions including the Illinois Education Association (IEA), an affiliate of the National Education Association (NEA), publicly announced their opposition.

