The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Ted Weiland's avatar
Ted Weiland
15h

LIBERTY: ONLY BY TWO MEANS

Individually, true liberty is only possible via the blood-atoning sacrifice and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ, per John 8:36, 2 Corinthians 3:17, Mark 16:16, Acts 2:38, etc.*

Societally, true liberty is only possible via the Bible's perfect law of liberty, per Psalm 19:7-11, Romans 3:31, James 2:12, etc.**

Regarding the latter, societal liberty was officially lost in America when the 1787 cadre of Enlightenment and Masonic theistic rationalists (aka constitutional framers and founding fathers) made liberty a goal (almost a God as in France) instead of corollary of implementing the Bible's perfect law of liberty as the law of the land.

*For more, listen to audio series "I Had a Dream: Judgment's Coming! Are You Under the Blood?," beginning at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/tapelist.html#T1111

**For more on how the Bible's triune and integral moral law (the Ten Commandments and their respective statutes and judgments) apply and should be implemented as as the law of the land under the New Covenant, see free online book "Law and Kingdom: Their Relevance Under the New Covenant" at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/law-kingdomFrame.html

Then "A Biblical Constitution: A Scriptural Replacement for Secular Government" at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/biblicalConstitution.html

Find out how much you really know about the Constitution as compared to the Bible. Take our 10-question Constitution Survey in the right-hand sidebar and receive a free copy of a book that *examines* the Constitution by the Bible.

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William Pritting's avatar
William Pritting
19h

The best way to teach children about Freedom is for them to learn and understand the history of the forces that have tried to take their Freedom away from them.

THE EVOLUTION OF GLOBALISM:

From the British Empire’s machinations to reconquer the USA to the UN-WEF Partnership of 2019.

https://substack.com/@william3n4z2/note/c-228681601?r=1kb28q&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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