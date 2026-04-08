If you don’t teach your kids what freedom means, the world will.

And when media, peers, and pop culture define “freedom” for them, they will not live free indeed.

Right now, there is a battle for the next generation’s understanding of liberty—and most parents aren’t equipped for it.

That’s why I want to personally invite you to a powerful (and completely free) online event:

UNDER GOD: A 1776 CELEBRATION SUMMIT

📅 April 13–16, 2026

🎥 17 expert-led video sessions

💻 100% online and free to attend

This is not just another history event.

It’s a strategic, Christ-centered deep dive into what freedom really is, where it came from, how we’ve lost it—and how we can reclaim it by raising the next generation to understand and defend it.

Why This Matters

250 years ago, America was born—intentionally grounded in Christian principles.

While imperfect, it stood as a beacon of liberty under God.

But over time, something has changed.

Today, our freedoms are being:

Rewritten

Redefined

And in many cases, quietly erased

And unless we intentionally teach our children the truth, they will inherit a completely different definition of “freedom” than the one that built this nation.

What You’ll Gain from This Summit

Over 3 days, you’ll get:

✔ A clear, Biblical understanding of liberty rooted in God’s Word

✔ Insight from historical experts and ministry, education, and culture leaders

✔ Practical tools to teach your children:

What freedom truly means

How we lost it

And how they can help take it back

✔ A vision for raising courageous, truth-grounded children who stand firm

This Is Bigger Than One Generation

Restoring liberty will not happen overnight.

It starts in the home.

It starts with parents and families who are willing to:

Teach truth

Model conviction

And equip the next generation to stand

Join Us

Be part of something that actually matters.

👉 Reserve your free spot now:

REGISTER NOW

Let’s honor our forefathers.

Let’s worship our Creator.

And let’s raise a generation ready to stand for life and liberty—under God.