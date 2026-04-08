Teach Your Children What Freedom Means, Or The World Will: FREE Online Event
A free, Christ-centered summit to understand true Biblical liberty and teach it to your children & grandchildren. Learn how America’s God-rooted foundations can be reclaimed by the next generation.
If you don’t teach your kids what freedom means, the world will.
And when media, peers, and pop culture define “freedom” for them, they will not live free indeed.
Right now, there is a battle for the next generation’s understanding of liberty—and most parents aren’t equipped for it.
That’s why I want to personally invite you to a powerful (and completely free) online event:
UNDER GOD: A 1776 CELEBRATION SUMMIT
📅 April 13–16, 2026
🎥 17 expert-led video sessions
💻 100% online and free to attend
This is not just another history event.
It’s a strategic, Christ-centered deep dive into what freedom really is, where it came from, how we’ve lost it—and how we can reclaim it by raising the next generation to understand and defend it.
Why This Matters
250 years ago, America was born—intentionally grounded in Christian principles.
While imperfect, it stood as a beacon of liberty under God.
But over time, something has changed.
Today, our freedoms are being:
Rewritten
Redefined
And in many cases, quietly erased
And unless we intentionally teach our children the truth, they will inherit a completely different definition of “freedom” than the one that built this nation.
What You’ll Gain from This Summit
Over 3 days, you’ll get:
✔ A clear, Biblical understanding of liberty rooted in God’s Word
✔ Insight from historical experts and ministry, education, and culture leaders
✔ Practical tools to teach your children:
What freedom truly means
How we lost it
And how they can help take it back
✔ A vision for raising courageous, truth-grounded children who stand firm
This Is Bigger Than One Generation
Restoring liberty will not happen overnight.
It starts in the home.
It starts with parents and families who are willing to:
Teach truth
Model conviction
And equip the next generation to stand
Join Us
Be part of something that actually matters.
👉 Reserve your free spot now:
Let’s honor our forefathers.
Let’s worship our Creator.
And let’s raise a generation ready to stand for life and liberty—under God.
LIBERTY: ONLY BY TWO MEANS
Individually, true liberty is only possible via the blood-atoning sacrifice and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ, per John 8:36, 2 Corinthians 3:17, Mark 16:16, Acts 2:38, etc.*
Societally, true liberty is only possible via the Bible's perfect law of liberty, per Psalm 19:7-11, Romans 3:31, James 2:12, etc.**
Regarding the latter, societal liberty was officially lost in America when the 1787 cadre of Enlightenment and Masonic theistic rationalists (aka constitutional framers and founding fathers) made liberty a goal (almost a God as in France) instead of corollary of implementing the Bible's perfect law of liberty as the law of the land.
*For more, listen to audio series "I Had a Dream: Judgment's Coming! Are You Under the Blood?," beginning at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/tapelist.html#T1111
**For more on how the Bible's triune and integral moral law (the Ten Commandments and their respective statutes and judgments) apply and should be implemented as as the law of the land under the New Covenant, see free online book "Law and Kingdom: Their Relevance Under the New Covenant" at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/law-kingdomFrame.html
Then "A Biblical Constitution: A Scriptural Replacement for Secular Government" at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/biblicalConstitution.html
Find out how much you really know about the Constitution as compared to the Bible. Take our 10-question Constitution Survey in the right-hand sidebar and receive a free copy of a book that *examines* the Constitution by the Bible.
The best way to teach children about Freedom is for them to learn and understand the history of the forces that have tried to take their Freedom away from them.
THE EVOLUTION OF GLOBALISM:
From the British Empire’s machinations to reconquer the USA to the UN-WEF Partnership of 2019.
https://substack.com/@william3n4z2/note/c-228681601?r=1kb28q&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action