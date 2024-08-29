By Alex Newman:

In a scathing letter sent to IU’s president and board of trustees, Rokita and Nieshalla highlighted a law passed year by the General Assembly forbidding any public funds for organization. “The language and intent of the legislation is clear and unambiguous—state funds may not be used to fund the Kinsey Institute,” the letter stated.

The institute is named after a monstrous pervert who, after working with pedophiles and child rapists to collect “data” on their horrific crimes, concluded that children enjoyed the abuse and are thus “sexual from birth.” As such, he worked to start sexualizing them as young as possible. But the jig may finally be up.

Technofascism: The Government Pressured Tech Companies to Censor Users

By John & Nisha Whitehead:



Welcome to the age of technocensorship.

On paper—under the First Amendment, at least—we are technically free to speak.

In reality, however, we are now only as free to speak as a government official—or corporate entities such as Facebook, Google or YouTube—may allow.

Case in point: internal documents released by the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government confirmed what we have long suspected: that the government has been working in tandem with social media companies to censor speech.

By “censor,” we’re referring to concerted efforts by the government to muzzle, silence and altogether eradicate any speech that runs afoul of the government’s own approved narrative.

