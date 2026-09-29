Exposing the Depopulation Cult: From Malthus to the UN

A new taxpayer-funded “study” published in a major UN-aligned journal argues that the human population must be slashed by 50 percent—to about 4 billion people by 2200—for “sustainable development.” Those who remain, the authors say, will have to accept a much lower standard of living, more restrictions on consumption, and even “resource quotas.”

Another study published just months earlier goes even further, claiming at least two thirds must be eliminated. “Our calculations show a sustainable global population closer to about 2.5 billion people if everyone were to live within ecological limits and comfortable, economically secure living standards,” argued lead author Corey Bradshaw, professor of “Global Ecology” at Australia’s Flinders University.

But this ideology is hardly new. In this episode of Behind The Deep State, journalist Alex Newman exposes the longtime agenda to reduce the population and treat humanity like cattle. In fact, as the clips in this episode show, many of the most powerful and influential Deep State globalists and socialists of the century have been pushing for this.

Among the heavyweights pushing depopulation included in this episode: CNN founder Ted Turner, Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, Fabian Socialist leader George Bernard Shaw, Blackrock chief Larry Fink, Obama administration “Science Czar” John Holdren, members of the Club of Rome, ape expert Jane Godall, and many more.

Perhaps even more alarming, the agenda a major focus of the United Nations. In this episode, multiple speakers at key UN conferences interviewed by Newman explain the supposed need for depopulation. The “study” from this summer was actually in a journal dedicated to advancing the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

A poster created by children seen by Newman at the UN Conference on Sustainable Development in Rio de Janeiro in 2012 showing that humans are a disease making the Earth sick.

Newman also notes what the study ignores: fertility rates have already collapsed below replacement in most of the nations of the world. That means, despite the claims of WEF/CFR/Blackrock leader Fink and others, that the real looming demographic crisis is too few people, not too many. Just imagine what Artificial Intelligence will do with these studies claiming a “need” for population reduction?

You and your family are the target. Your tax dollars are funding all this. Don’t miss this must-see episode. After watching, share it and get involved!

After you watch the episode, read a full, detailed written analysis of the depopulation report written by Alex Newman in The New American magazine: “Tax-funded “Scientists”: Cut Human Population in Half for ‘Sustainability’”