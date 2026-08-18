The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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alewifey's avatar
alewifey
1d

These "scientists" should lead by example and cull themselves from the population first.

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BonnieG's avatar
BonnieG
1d

Im curious if their “science” addressed the birth rates of Muslims?

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