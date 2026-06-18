Students at a government high-school in Denver were reportedly pressured by a lesbian teacher to engage in same-sex kissing during a graded class assignment, sparking outrage from parents and victims. The scandal resulted in the educator’s dismissal. So far, however, there is no indication that the teacher will be prosecuted.

According to complaints filed by multiple students and other faculty, high-school foreign-language teacher Jennifer Honka at Northeast Early College had female students act in “plays” and kiss other females. The bi-weekly skits included titles such as “The Neighbors Saw Everything” and “The Boring Kiss,” which featured three homosexual kissing scenes.

Clearly, many of the students were not pleased with what was happening. “The student was very uncomfortable and did not know what to do,” explained an official report citing victims and describing the homosexual kissing demanded by the teacher. “She went ahead and kissed another student at [Honka]’s direction.” Some walked out.

The behavior was so ubiquitous that students were sharing “memes” about it. “The student then shared a digital meme with [the chemistry teacher] that included a picture of [Honka] and the caption ‘she makes girls kiss,’” continued the report. “The meme had circulated among the students. After this incident, the student’s attendance decreased dramatically.”

Another student who was interviewed as part of the investigation testified that Honka always chose members of the same sex to act out the kissing scenes. Indeed, even though the class had a nearly equal split between boys and girls, the student could “not recall” a single instance of a heterosexual pairing, CBS News reported.

One of the teachers who was approached by multiple students in Honka’s class said the victims “appeared upset and defeated” when speaking about the abuse. At least one of those students told the English teacher that “she had been asked to kiss three other girls in one of [Honka]’s skits,” the report revealed.

When a student refused to participate in the homosexual arrangement for the “skit,” she received a zero for the “assignment,” according to her testimony in the report. In fact, the “classroom rule” established by Honka was “the answer is always ‘yes,’” students reported. Those who said “no” paid the penalty in the form of lower grades.

Upon learning about the scandal from three separate students, the principal filed a report with the Denver Police Department as a “mandated child protection reporter.” By law, mandated reporters are required to inform authorities if they become aware of abuse or other crimes against children.

No criminal charges were filed, according to news reports. However, the teacher has since been fired. All seven board members of Denver Public Schools voted last month to fire the teacher, citing “incompetence” and “neglect of duty.” The measure passed unanimously without debate as outraged parents demanded action.

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Colorado Administrative Law Judge Keith Kirchubel wrote an independent review highlighting the seriousness of the scandal and recommending termination. “[W]hile the notion of using skits as a way to teach French Language may have been effective in general, the way it was implemented by [Honka] was irresponsible and inappropriate,” he concluded.

The judge also rejected the notion that students could opt out of homosexual kissing. “Regardless of whether [Honka] ‘forced’ the participants to kiss, her choice of script forced them to express their preferences and consent about a very personal and sexualized activity on the spot in front of their peers,” he added.

Putting them in that bind was unacceptable, the judge continued in his report. “They were also forced to determine whether they were comfortable dissenting from the direction of the script to their teacher, who was in a position of control over the situation,” added Kirchubel.

The teacher was also accused by students of sharing highly inappropriate comments with students. These included her suicidal impulse to “drive in front of a semi-truck,” her history of childhood abuse, her sexual proclivities and homosexuality, and how she procured a child through in-vitro fertilization using a sperm donor.

The scandal follows numerous abuses in Colorado’s government school system. As documented extensively by this writer in multiple publications, government “educators” in Jefferson County convinced children to identify as new “genders,” then told them their parents were not “safe.” When parents objected, government plotted a “welfare” check.

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