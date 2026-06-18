The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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julie's avatar
julie
3h

Colorado has turned into such a den of….. I hate that for the once proud Westerners-

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Dee Smith's avatar
Dee Smith
3hEdited

I’m not shocked that this happened in a public school, especially in Denver. I am shocked that the teacher was fired because it seems there are many school systems that would have stood by a teacher demanding such immoral acts from her students.

Denver public schools were part of an experiment called the “Eight-Year Study” perpetrated by the Progressive Education Association (Dewey) in 1932. Various school systems throughout the US exchanged academics for an emphasis on the supposed social needs and interests of the “whole child.” Sound familiar? Today it’s called Social and Emotional Learning (SEL), and it’s in EVERY public school system.

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