A Kentucky student had his diploma temporarily withheld by district officials for going “off script” and celebrating his “Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” as “the light, the way, the truth, and the life” in his graduation speech. Clearly, Jesus Christ is becoming more and more unwelcome in public education.

The government school’s controversial response, which drew national attention to the escalating anti-Christ bigotry that reigns in government schools, was strongly condemned by Christian leaders and free-speech advocates. By contrast, it drew cheers from anti-Christian forces.

Biden Allows Russian and Chinese Dominance, Says Member of Reagan’s Defense Team

Joe Biden is not currently “present,” and that weakness is playing a role in Vladimir Putin’s and the Chinese Communist Party’s decision-making, argues Frank Gaffney, founder of the Center for Security Policy, in this interview with journalist Alex Newman.

Gaffney, who served as Ronald Reagan’s Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, predicted that, due to Biden’s inability to lead, Vice President Kamala Harris would replace Joe Biden as president, further leading our nation into a state of peril. Ultimately, Gaffney and Newman shared that the solution to fix this mess is to clean house in the D.C. bureaucracy, pressure Congress to act, and elect candidates who put American interests first above those of foreign nations.

