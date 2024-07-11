New GOP Platform Waters Down Support for Life, Marriage
The latest draft of the new Republican Party platform at the national level significantly scales back the GOP’s historic opposition to abortion and homosexual so-called “marriage." Here's the scoop:
By Alex Newman
The latest draft of the new Republican Party platform at the national level significantly scales back the GOP’s historic opposition to abortion and homosexual so-called “marriage,” angering pro-life and pro-family forces across the nation as the party appears to be throwing social conservatism under the bus. Several high-profile conservatives are speaking out.
The new platform also softens the GOP’s stance on fiscal conservatism. Instead of a clear call to reduce the national debt that was long a key part of the document, the new version merely calls for “slashing wasteful government spending.” It also enshrines support for many of the most expensive programs that have produced estimated unfunded liabilities for U.S. taxpayers approaching $200 trillion.
Chances are, it'll be a job that doesn't even exist yet. Prepare your child for success not by teaching them what to learn, but how to learn. You can homeschool. We can help.
How the Deep State Helped Hitler & Nazis: Dr. David Hughes
Wall Street and the Deep State were instrumental in the rise of National Socialism (Nazism) in Germany, and unfortunately for humanity those same forces of tyranny are alive and well today, warns totalitarianism scholar Dr. David Hughes in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. Various well-known dynasties including the Bush family and the Rockefeller family are implicated, he said. Dr. Hughes, Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK) and author of the new book Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State, pointed to the Covid response and the Great Reset as glaring examples of resurgent totalitarian tendencies. However, humanity can and must stop these forces, he explains.
Get shareable video link HERE
What Paid Subscribers Are Saying
"Hi Alex, Thank you for dedicating your life to spreading the truth, which affects the whole world, in these very dark and critical times. May God watch over, protect and bless you, your family and your team in His work that you do.”
"Because the truth will set us free. John 8:32."
"Most of the Christian people are clueless. We need more Christian voices."
Videos
GOP Waters Down Party Platform While CDC & Big Pharma Exposed for Harming Children
Victory News
July 10, 2024
Exposing Public School Indoctrination Like Never Before
Moms for America Podcast
July 10, 2024
Manufacturing Enemies: Commies, Drugs & Jihad – Part 3
The New American: Behind The Deep State
July 9, 2024
Best Enemies Money Can Buy, With Pat Wood
The New American: Conversations That Matter
July 8, 2024
Articles
New GOP Platform Waters Down Support for Life, Marriage
The Liberty Sentinel
July 9, 2024
From the Vault
Republican Platform Will Be Anti-Globalist: RNC Deputy Policy Director
The Sentinel Report
June 24, 2024
The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.