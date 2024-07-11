By Alex Newman

The latest draft of the new Republican Party platform at the national level significantly scales back the GOP’s historic opposition to abortion and homosexual so-called “marriage,” angering pro-life and pro-family forces across the nation as the party appears to be throwing social conservatism under the bus. Several high-profile conservatives are speaking out.

The new platform also softens the GOP’s stance on fiscal conservatism. Instead of a clear call to reduce the national debt that was long a key part of the document, the new version merely calls for “slashing wasteful government spending.” It also enshrines support for many of the most expensive programs that have produced estimated unfunded liabilities for U.S. taxpayers approaching $200 trillion.

How the Deep State Helped Hitler & Nazis: Dr. David Hughes

Wall Street and the Deep State were instrumental in the rise of National Socialism (Nazism) in Germany, and unfortunately for humanity those same forces of tyranny are alive and well today, warns totalitarianism scholar Dr. David Hughes in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. Various well-known dynasties including the Bush family and the Rockefeller family are implicated, he said. Dr. Hughes, Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK) and author of the new book Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State, pointed to the Covid response and the Great Reset as glaring examples of resurgent totalitarian tendencies. However, humanity can and must stop these forces, he explains.

