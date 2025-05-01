The embattled U.S. Agency for International Development and foreign powerbrokers such as George Soros poured enormous resources into subverting the Orthodox Church of Georgia as well as the society and its traditional values, explained Georgian lawmaker and vice chair of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee Mariam Lashkhi.

Speaking to The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman on Conversations that Matter, MP Lashkhi explained that she has in the past worked with USAID. But in more recent years, the organization and allied groups such as billionaire George Soros’ Open Societies foundations have been pumping money into her country to fundamentally transform it in a way that Georgians are not comfortable with.

One key strategy was to buy influence with the Georgian Orthodox Church, perhaps the most trusted institution in the country with more than 80 percent of the population being members, warned MP Lashkhi. However, with Trump now in the White House, Georgian lawmakers and citizens are hoping for improved relations and a better way forward. Hopefully, Trump will succeed in stopping the “Deep State,” she concluded.

The interview:

Related article: “Soros Co-opting Churches to Push New World Order” by Alex Newman

In Case You Missed It

April 29 was the 418th anniversary of the First Landing. Alex spoke at a commemoration of this event alongside Glenn Beck, David Barton, and other leaders in 2023 explaining where America went wrong in terms of honoring the prayers of those brave Christians who landed in Virginia over 4 centuries ago.

