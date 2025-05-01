The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
1d

Soros and his offspring need to be locked up and placed in a padded cell along with Bill Gates!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dean B's avatar
Dean B
21hEdited

This might sound evil but imagine for a moment how the world might be a much better place had George Soros been required to board that train to Auschwitz. I know up to his last breath he could repent but why would he when he compares himself to "God" who openly said he likes to toy with countries and people. His Grandson says he is even more liberal than his grandfather who has taken over the majority of this Philanthropist (Evil) organizations. Usually I share these but this one wouldn't work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alex Newman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture