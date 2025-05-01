Soros & USAID Funded Subversion of Orthodox Church & Society
Soros and USAID tried to hijack Christian institutions in the nation of Georgia for the Deep State. We interviewed Georgian lawmaker Mariam Lashkhi, vice chair of Foreign Affairs, to get the scoop.
The embattled U.S. Agency for International Development and foreign powerbrokers such as George Soros poured enormous resources into subverting the Orthodox Church of Georgia as well as the society and its traditional values, explained Georgian lawmaker and vice chair of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee Mariam Lashkhi.
Speaking to The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman on Conversations that Matter, MP Lashkhi explained that she has in the past worked with USAID. But in more recent years, the organization and allied groups such as billionaire George Soros’ Open Societies foundations have been pumping money into her country to fundamentally transform it in a way that Georgians are not comfortable with.
One key strategy was to buy influence with the Georgian Orthodox Church, perhaps the most trusted institution in the country with more than 80 percent of the population being members, warned MP Lashkhi. However, with Trump now in the White House, Georgian lawmakers and citizens are hoping for improved relations and a better way forward. Hopefully, Trump will succeed in stopping the “Deep State,” she concluded.
The interview:
Related article: “Soros Co-opting Churches to Push New World Order” by Alex Newman
Ditch AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, etc. They hate your values. Patriot Mobile doesn’t.
Videos
Armenian Christians Persecuted As Media Looks The Other Way
The Sentinel Report
April 30, 2025
WEF and UN Pushing Digital ID in Australia: FMR Parliamentarian
The Sentinel Report
April 29, 2025
Klaus Schwab Resigns From the World Economic Forum. What’s Next?
NTD News
April 29, 2025
UN Global Tax Advances to Fuel Global Tyranny
Behind The Deep State
April 29, 2025
Secure Elections, Save the West: Aussie Parliamentarian & Business Leaders Speak
The Sentinel Report
April 28, 2025
Did Activist Go to Jail in MO For Being Too Loud?
Conversations That Matter
April 25, 2025
Top Articles This Week:
Trump Requires Truckers to Speak English - By John and Andy Schlafly
God is Doing AMAZING Things in India - By Alex Newman
Harvard Fuming Over Trump Funding Threats - By Alex Newman
FL House Passes Bill to Make Gold Legal Tender, DeSantis Says He’d Support - By Andrew Muller
Selected Alex Appearances on TV, Radio, & Podcasts:
How Sinister Globalism is STILL Advancing By Stealth!
A Minute to Midnite
April 21, 2025
In Case You Missed It
Obedience to God & Education: Alex Newman at First Landing 1607
April 29 was the 418th anniversary of the First Landing. Alex spoke at a commemoration of this event alongside Glenn Beck, David Barton, and other leaders in 2023 explaining where America went wrong in terms of honoring the prayers of those brave Christians who landed in Virginia over 4 centuries ago.
The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.
Soros and his offspring need to be locked up and placed in a padded cell along with Bill Gates!
This might sound evil but imagine for a moment how the world might be a much better place had George Soros been required to board that train to Auschwitz. I know up to his last breath he could repent but why would he when he compares himself to "God" who openly said he likes to toy with countries and people. His Grandson says he is even more liberal than his grandfather who has taken over the majority of this Philanthropist (Evil) organizations. Usually I share these but this one wouldn't work.