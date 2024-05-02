The increasingly violent and lawless pro-Hamas “protests” taking place at leftwing universities across America are being funded by billionaire George Soros and the Rockefeller dynasty. And according to the organizations involved, the goal is ultimately “revolution.”

A number of the key organizations involved in the chaos ripping across academia are on the Soros payroll. Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), for instance, which described the October 7 terror attack by Hamas as a “historic win,” has received funding from a network of organizations funded by Soros’ Open Society Foundations and others. The group’s members have been seen chanting “We Are All Hamas.”

Continue reading this article HERE.

Suggested read: “CBDCs Will Benefit Precious Metals Owners But One Gold Company Still Opposes Them”

Soros & Rockefellers Fund Pro-Hamas Protests on Campuses – Alex On NTD

Billionaire globalist George Soros and the Rockefeller dynasty are funding pro-Hamas riots on college campuses for the same reason the Soviets sent thousands of agents into the Middle East to radicalize Muslims against the US and Israel, explained journalist Alex Newman on NTD News. The short answer is: They want chaos, revolution, and division. Alex also discusses why the Chinese Communist Party is fanning the flames and how the federal government should respond to these foreign influence operations.

Get shareable video link HERE

What Paid Subscribers Are Saying

"You are exposing what are the risks that we the people are facing to lose our freedoms. It is difficult to find articles of this kind in the mainstream media. Thanks, and continue with publishing with passion!"

"Christ-centered, not ‘sensational,’ factual current events presented and viewed through the lens of Scripture. Thank you!"

"I supported your work because of your stand for the truth and your desire to save our Republic from complete Totalitarian takeover. You are one of the greatest journalists of the modern era. History will bare this out.”

Videos

Sheriffs Can Protect US From Deep State’s Next Move

The New American: Behind the Deep State

April 30, 2024

A Concise History Behind Government Schools and the Indoctrination of Youth

The David Knight Show

April 30, 2024

Government Schools Leading Children to Suicide, Drug Overdoses

Sam Sorbo Show

April 29, 2024

Utah Steamrolls RINO Governor with MAGA Candidate

The Sentinel Report

April 29, 2024

Pastor Who Was Shot Multiple Times and Lived Speaks Out

The Sentinel Report

April 26, 2024

Articles

Is Mike Johnson Saving America or Selling Out?

The New American

April 26, 2024

Constitutional Sheriffs Event Offers Solutions, Fake Media Loses It

The New American

April 23, 2024

From the Vault

Government Officials Say the Border Crisis Is ‘Absolutely Deliberate’

Liberty Sentinel Original

April 8, 2024

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.