Soros and Rockefellers Fund Pro-Hamas “Revolution” on Campuses
The increasingly violent and lawless pro-Hamas “protests” taking place at leftwing universities across America are being funded by billionaire George Soros and the Rockefeller dynasty.
And according to the organizations involved, the goal is ultimately "revolution."
A number of the key organizations involved in the chaos ripping across academia are on the Soros payroll. Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), for instance, which described the October 7 terror attack by Hamas as a “historic win,” has received funding from a network of organizations funded by Soros’ Open Society Foundations and others. The group’s members have been seen chanting “We Are All Hamas.”
Soros & Rockefellers Fund Pro-Hamas Protests on Campuses – Alex On NTD
Billionaire globalist George Soros and the Rockefeller dynasty are funding pro-Hamas riots on college campuses for the same reason the Soviets sent thousands of agents into the Middle East to radicalize Muslims against the US and Israel, explained journalist Alex Newman on NTD News. The short answer is: They want chaos, revolution, and division. Alex also discusses why the Chinese Communist Party is fanning the flames and how the federal government should respond to these foreign influence operations.
