Silence Equals Consent: Exposing the Sin of Omission
Is your silence on critical issues actually consent to allow lawlessness and immorality? Prolific author Bill Federer says "yes" in this interview
In a recent episode of Alex Newman’s hit TV show, The Sentinel Report, Bill Federer, a historian who, Newman says, is probably the greatest of our time, explained the point of his latest book, Silence Equals Consent – The Sin of Omission.
In this must-see conversation, Federer explains that Americans’ inactivity regarding critical issues such as abortion, mass migration, and the indoctrination of children is actually consent, allowing unrighteousness to run wild. Unless we act and do our part, we will not be held guiltless, Newman and Federer concluded.
Bird Flu & WHO Deal May Unleash ‘Perpetual State of Pandemics’: Dr. Brian Hooker
In light of the bird flu coverage spreading its wings in the mainstream media, Dr. Brian Hooker, the chief scientific officer for Robert F. Kennedy’s Children’s Health Defense, told The New American’s Alex Newman, “I am not concerned at all,” commenting that human-to-human transmission of the virus would likely take a very long time to materialize without foul play and government-backed “gain-of-function” schemes.
Additionally, Hooker, who co-wrote the book Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak with RFK Jr., said that the upcoming World Health Organization (WHO) pandemic accord is related to the bird flu hysteria, warning of a “perpetual state of pandemics” that must be stopped by activated and educated citizens.
Ultimately, Hooker shared that the government is never the answer to health emergencies, saying, “We cannot really trust the CDC to do anything except for things that I think are duplicitous and nefarious.”
I agree completely. Silence equals consent. See any dictatorship. See what happened with the plandemic. The massive silence of those who did not agree and did not speak out.
I can barely listen to this guy, In his book he quotes Eisenhowser who we know is a killer and pawn of the Globalist. Purtianism is nothing more then English Hebariasm. The Protestant Reformation depegged ethics from economics and was the first global reset. Private interpretation of the Bible led to a massive paradigm shift in personal ethics as anyone could choose what they wanted to believe, ending with "Situational Ethics" and "Personal Truth" Calviinsm is nothing more then enlarged Judaism, freed from its narrow national and ethical limitaitons. This guy has it all wrong, he is either lying or his prejudice to Jewish ethics has blinded him. Europe had a Christian ethical code and Calvin and Luther rejected for cultures that embraced usury.