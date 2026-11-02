SHOCKING DATA: What America's Richest Families Know About Having Children

What do America’s wealthiest families know about children that the rest of America has forgotten?

The answer may shock you.

According to new Federal Reserve data highlighted by Classical Conversations CEO Robert Bortins on The Sentinel Report with Alex Newman, almost HALF of America’s wealthiest 1 percent have THREE or more children. Among the top 10 percent, almost 40 percent have at least three children.

Meanwhile, ordinary Americans are constantly bombarded with propaganda suggesting that children are an unaffordable burden, that both parents must work outside the home, and that government institutions should raise and educate the next generation.

What if almost everything you’ve been told about children, family, and finances is wrong?

Bortins, who leads the largest homeschooling network in the world, shared that while writing his latest book, SILK: More Kids, More Wealth, countless families have reported that the Lord opened unbelievable job opportunities, promotions, and unexpected sources of revenue after having more children.

“As a Christian, we know that the children are a blessing of the Lord,” Bortins explained. “Jesus said that the Lord knows all of your needs. And so families who embrace that blessing are seeing a lot of fruit and not just temporary wealth fruit but longtime fruit.”

But Robert also did the calculation for so-called “DINKS” (single income no kids), and the results are astonishing.

Consider a family bringing in an additional $50,000 annually from a second income. After taxes, childcare, transportation, meals, and other expenses associated with having both parents working outside the home, Robert calculates that the family may actually come out with just $2,000 more—or even $8,000 LESS annually!

In other words, some parents may be working almost for free—or even losing money—to pay somebody else to raise their children.

And that’s just the financial side. What about the spiritual, emotional, and educational consequences of outsourcing our children’s upbringing to institutions increasingly hostile to biblical truth and the family?

In this must-see conversation, Bortins and Newman also discuss the dangerous push to expand government schooling into longer days, longer school years, and even more of children’s lives—all while academic achievement remains dismal.

But there is good news. Parents CAN reclaim their children, their finances, and their God-given responsibility to educate the next generation.

That’s why Alex Newman and The Liberty Sentinel are enthusiastic supporters of Classical Conversations, the Christian homeschool program where Newman’s own children are enrolled and where Alex serves as a senior fellow.

Classical Conversations serves families around the world, equipping parents to provide a rigorous, Christ-centered classical education in supportive local communities. Rather than handing children over to government bureaucrats, parents remain in charge.

As Robert explains in the interview, parents who taught their children to walk, talk, and use a fork can also teach them to read, write, and think. You don’t need government credentials to educate the children God entrusted to you!

EXPLORE CLASSICAL CONVERSATIONS: classicalconversations.com/lsm

And learn more about Robert’s upcoming book here: silkvsdink.com

Please watch this important interview and share it with every parent, grandparent, and young couple you know. It may radically change the way they think about children, money, and education.