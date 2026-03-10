Seven US Servicemen Dead in Iran War. What Next?

Less than two weeks into the U.S. war with Iran, seven American military personnel have been slain, and, according to President Trump, more will follow.

So far, the Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice are:

Capt. Cody A. Khork

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor

Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens

Sgt. Declan J. Coady

Maj. Jeffrey R. O’Brien

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan

Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington

In this episode of The Sentinel Report, Alex Newman opens the program by honoring the brave servicemen and sharing a brief overview of each soldier.

Pivoting to what comes next in the foreign quagmire, Newman analyzes the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, which will significantly raise oil prices. All the while, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is calling on the U.S. to march “through the world” in search of bad regimes to topple, suggesting that the war will be prolonged. Is this war aligned with the U.S. Constitution and America First policies? Newman answers in this packed episode.

Guests Shine Light On the News

Jeffrey Epstein’s dark ties to academia shed light on an agenda to push transhumanism, eugenics, the creation of “designer babies,” and even pandemic preparedness and biosecurity. Joining The Sentinel Report to make sense of it all is Dr. Meryl Nass, an internist and biological warfare epidemiologist who was a hero during the COVID-19 debacle in her efforts to expose Big Pharma. What Dr. Nass reveals is key to understanding the Deep State.

Shifting back to Iran, Brad Ward, the co-founder of Armor of Truth, joins Newman to discuss the divide in the MAGA movement and to offer a unique perspective on what President Trump’s true intentions are in Iran.

In the news segment before being joined by guests, we discuss:

America’s war in Iran: Deaths, oil prices, and what comes next

Iran selects Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Ayatollah

UK speech prosecutions are running at about 17x those of the Soviet Union

Protests against the Cuban dictatorship are heating up. Will the U.S. get involved?

China is using Latin America as a launchpad for military space operations

Dr. Robert Malone exposes that the U.S. military released 282,800 radioactive ticks, sparking Lyme disease epidemic and 40-year cover-up

And much more!

A great resource that the Newman family has benefited from is Classical Conversations. Alex serves as a senior fellow there, too.

Classical Conversations is a proven Christian homeschool program created by parents for parents. They do this through a Christ-centered and family-friendly approach to homeschooling that makes everything biblical and hospitable, focused on three simple key areas: Classical, Christian and Community.

Classical Conversation’s home education program covers K-4 to college credit and includes college degree opportunities for parents, as well. The organization believes YOU are the best educator for your student, and works to make the homeschool journey incredible.

Not only does Classical Conversations provide you with a consistent roadmap that you can follow at your own pace, they also connect you with a local homeschool community group. This provides accountability and the support of knowing you are not in this journey alone. Learn more by clicking the banner above.