Missouri just took a significant step in the battle against Orwellian digital IDs and the broader digital gulag being planned for humanity.

Senator Joe Nicola, who is also a pastor, filed legislation this week in his state to prohibit a compulsory digital ID, leave an option for paper ID, make it all “opt in,” prohibit abuses, and enforce all the provisions of the law with big fines for violators.

Ultimately, digital ID, central bank digital currencies, and online censorship are tied together, the senator told Alex Newman on The Sentinel Report. If all three are enacted, “our freedom and liberty are over,” he concluded.

Other states should follow the example set by Senator Nicola in the Show Me State to restrain digital surveillance and control before it is too late.

To see the bill as filed, click here:

Bill Digital Id Missouri 128KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Just last month, Alex spoke to hundreds of lawmakers from across America about this critical issue at the Pro-Family Legislative Conference, and interest was overwhelming. You can listen to that talk here:

How Trump Can Trump the UN’s Climate Con: Alex with Glenn Beck

The United Nations’ climate agenda exists to not just bankrupt the United States and prop up the Chinese Communist Party, journalist Alex Newman explained to radio legend Glenn Beck; it represents the spiritual war that Americans are engaged in.

This climate-crazy agenda can be stopped, Newman added, if President Trump would get the U.S. out of the UNFCCC “Rio Treaty” and stop the madness.