New Bill Would Protect Against Digital ID
Digital IDs, currencies, and mass online censorship are coming soon unless stopped. Sen. Nicola of Missouri is taking the bull by the horns with new legislation. He joined us to break it down.
Missouri just took a significant step in the battle against Orwellian digital IDs and the broader digital gulag being planned for humanity.
Senator Joe Nicola, who is also a pastor, filed legislation this week in his state to prohibit a compulsory digital ID, leave an option for paper ID, make it all “opt in,” prohibit abuses, and enforce all the provisions of the law with big fines for violators.
Ultimately, digital ID, central bank digital currencies, and online censorship are tied together, the senator told Alex Newman on The Sentinel Report. If all three are enacted, “our freedom and liberty are over,” he concluded.
Other states should follow the example set by Senator Nicola in the Show Me State to restrain digital surveillance and control before it is too late.
To see the bill as filed, click here:
Just last month, Alex spoke to hundreds of lawmakers from across America about this critical issue at the Pro-Family Legislative Conference, and interest was overwhelming.
How Trump Can Trump the UN’s Climate Con: Alex with Glenn Beck
The United Nations’ climate agenda exists to not just bankrupt the United States and prop up the Chinese Communist Party, journalist Alex Newman explained to radio legend Glenn Beck; it represents the spiritual war that Americans are engaged in.
This climate-crazy agenda can be stopped, Newman added, if President Trump would get the U.S. out of the UNFCCC “Rio Treaty” and stop the madness.
lol... anybody who believes anyone or any movement can stop the freight train that Trump is fueling is delusional... there is no 'Deep State' there is only government playing one side against the other in order to rapidly progress the Totalitarian Technocratic Beast System... there is no slowing it down, and NO Trump is NOT fighting ANY of it he is pushing it forward... time wake up and speak the truth to bring as many to Christ before we fly! TIME IS SO VERY SHORT!!! MARANATHA!!!
We are told to occupy until the LORD comes. That's means we are to be a light with the time that we have left in this generation. We are rapidly running out of time, therefore we must prepare spiritually for the evacuation. John gave a curious prophecy in Revelation chapter 18:4 that began June 26, 2015.
Revelation 18
4 And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her,my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.
5 For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.
This nations sins reached unto heaven on June 26, 2015 when the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage and Barack Hussein Obama lit the White House in the colors of the rainbow. The nation spiritually became Babylon The Great and Sodom when Barack Hussein Obama occupied the White House. The same day began the prophecy in Revelation chapter 18:4. This prophecy was directed at the Christians who live in America. The preparation for the evacuation also known as the rapture of the bride of Christ was to begin on June 26, 2015. When we see these current developments with the beast system we are to warn people that the last generation is coming to a close. In Psalms 90:9-10 Moses wrote of a generation that was to last 70 years. We see this prophecy in Jeremiah 25:12. Moses also wrote of a generation that was to last 80 years. The Lord Jesus Christ showed us when the last 80 year generation was to begin Matthew 24:32. The prophecy in Matthew 24:32 was fulfilled on May 14,1948. May 14,2028 will be 80 years. June 26,2015 was a replay of Daniel chapter 5.
What does this mean? June 26, 2015 was