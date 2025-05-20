By Alex Newman

Amid a major push to “protect” children from parents who refuse to “affirm” gender confusion in children, yet another government school in Colorado is in the spotlight for “transitioning” and “grooming” yet another innocent child.

The grooming and transitioning took place behind the father’s back, sparking nationwide outrage and even calls for federal intervention. But the scandal is just the tip of the iceberg in Colorado and across America.

We spoke to the father and a mother of another child who was also secretly transitioned by a school. You won’t believe how crazy it’s getting!

Accountability Is Coming, Says New DOJ Weaponization Group Director

By Andrew Muller

As Americans wait for Congress, the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the FBI to advance the America-first agenda mandated by voters on November 5, former interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Ed Martin, now heading to the DOJ as “weaponization czar,” says that accountability will come. But Republicans are undermining the agenda.

“The Republican Party is probably more problematic in certain ways than the Democratic Party,” Martin opined in an interview with Tucker Carlson. It’s Trump’s party, but the old guard is pushing back, he added.

Watch this recent interview between Ed Martin and Alex Newman from the RNC Convention just a few months ago:

