The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
8h

Demonically inspired evil !!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BE's avatar
BE
11h

I certainly hope this is enough to wake up the voters in the state of Colorado, and vote out all of these Democrats who are destroying this state!! They are defying the majority of the people!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Newman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture