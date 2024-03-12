Saving Our Country: Uncovering America’s Amazing History & Heritage
The real history of America is incredibly rich with Christian influence, and it is being widely concealed and attacked so that you are left ignorant and susceptible to propaganda. Learn the truth:
At Truth Fest last month, Alex Newman beautifully articulated America’s exceptional Christian, moral, and constitutional heritage. Newman argues that returning to national unity, peace, liberty, and prosperity will require returning to the Biblical principles and worldview that shaped the nation. Much of this history has been deliberately concealed from Americans and the world, but Newman uncovers this history using original sources to provide you with the truth.
Get shareable video link HERE.
In Derivative Meltdown, You Won’t Own Anything
You don’t actually own the financial assets you think you own, says Alex Newman, journalist, author, and educator. He discusses how, according to The Great Taking, in the event of a financial collapse, the government and banks could seize financial assets and leave the common man without anything. “As the derivative complex melts down, you’re going to find yourself at the back of the line—as any other creditor—trying to recover scraps from this horrific dumpster fire,” he says.
Newman also discusses his recent book, Indoctrinating Our Children to Death, and the insidious nature of our public schools. There is no hope to reform the public school system, he notes, because it’s functioning as it was designed to function. The solution is to abandon the system and pull our children out.
Get shareable video link HERE.
The power of story. Of history. Of telling stories concealed.
Thank you Pastor Alex. Gideon's army was pared down to the elite forces. All moving in Gods direction. What a site that would be. Each man took out 4500 each of the opposition of the remaining 10k men. What a bloody victory it would have been. Christians, stand tall in victory as the evil forces have amassed in corporate numbers. I recall about 10 years ago that these hotels ( Holiday Inn) started taking out the Gideons bible form the rooms. Shame on those that have lost their way but we pray for their souls to be found and born again.
"Gideon was a man who was willing to do exactly what God wanted him to do, regardless of his own judgment as to the plans or results. Humility, faith, and obedience were his great elements of character. This is the standard that The Gideons International is trying to establish in all its members, each man to be ready to do God's will at any time, at any place, and in any way that the Holy Spirit leads."[7]
In keeping with this symbolism, the symbol of the Gideons is a two-handled pitcher and torch recalling Gideon's victory over the Midianites as described in Judges 7.
May you all have the faith that Gideon has.