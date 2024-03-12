At Truth Fest last month, Alex Newman beautifully articulated America’s exceptional Christian, moral, and constitutional heritage. Newman argues that returning to national unity, peace, liberty, and prosperity will require returning to the Biblical principles and worldview that shaped the nation. Much of this history has been deliberately concealed from Americans and the world, but Newman uncovers this history using original sources to provide you with the truth.

Get shareable video link HERE.

In Derivative Meltdown, You Won’t Own Anything

You don’t actually own the financial assets you think you own, says Alex Newman, journalist, author, and educator. He discusses how, according to The Great Taking, in the event of a financial collapse, the government and banks could seize financial assets and leave the common man without anything. “As the derivative complex melts down, you’re going to find yourself at the back of the line—as any other creditor—trying to recover scraps from this horrific dumpster fire,” he says.

Newman also discusses his recent book, Indoctrinating Our Children to Death, and the insidious nature of our public schools. There is no hope to reform the public school system, he notes, because it’s functioning as it was designed to function. The solution is to abandon the system and pull our children out.