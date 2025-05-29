The ruthless persecution and targeting of European-descent Christian farmers in South Africa is a precursor of what is to come for Americans and what’s left of the Christian West if the diabolical Deep State gets its way, explains journalist and former South African resident Alex Newman on Glenn Beck’s legendary radio show.

Newman’s analysis of the situation and its implications for the United States and the Western world is one of the most significant broadcasts to air in recent memory, Beck commented during the show. Beck’s nationally syndicated radio show is one of the most-listened to broadcasts in America.

Donald Trump’s viral exposé of the horror in front of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa should cause Americans to understand the weight of this crisis, Newman explained. In short, South Africa’s ongoing nightmare—tyranny and violence under a unitary state—is a microcosm of what is coming to the U.S. if not resisted.

Also this week, Alex exposed the WHO “Pandemic Treaty” and the South African parallels with US in a hit interviewed with the great Greg Hunter of USA Watchdog.

The former producer for CNN, ABC, and other “mainstream” media is now a powerhouse in the real media. The interview was picked up by Zero Hedge and has gone viral worldwide.

Watch it here:

