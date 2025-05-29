SA Horror a Preview of Plan for US, Alex Tells Glenn Beck
The brutal persecution of South Africa's Christian Afrikaner community, exposed by President Trump in the Oval Office, is a microcosm of what's coming for US & "Christendom"--at least if not stopped.
The ruthless persecution and targeting of European-descent Christian farmers in South Africa is a precursor of what is to come for Americans and what’s left of the Christian West if the diabolical Deep State gets its way, explains journalist and former South African resident Alex Newman on Glenn Beck’s legendary radio show.
Newman’s analysis of the situation and its implications for the United States and the Western world is one of the most significant broadcasts to air in recent memory, Beck commented during the show. Beck’s nationally syndicated radio show is one of the most-listened to broadcasts in America.
Donald Trump’s viral exposé of the horror in front of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa should cause Americans to understand the weight of this crisis, Newman explained. In short, South Africa’s ongoing nightmare—tyranny and violence under a unitary state—is a microcosm of what is coming to the U.S. if not resisted.
Listen and share this impactful broadcast.
Let’s face the reality: most of our foods and products are inundated with harmful chemicals and ingredients. From medicine, food, water, and even soap, we are putting things in and on our body that are not natural.
Be real with Quinn Pittman’s Goat Soap. Experience the benefits of real soap made with the maximum amount of real, raw goat milk hand-drawn from Floridian goats. Stop itching and experience the joy of smooth, silky skin!
Visit qpgoatsoap.com and use promo code NEWMAN at checkout for 10% off your order. Plus, if your order exceeds $50, you get FREE shipping.
Also this week, Alex exposed the WHO “Pandemic Treaty” and the South African parallels with US in a hit interviewed with the great Greg Hunter of USA Watchdog.
The former producer for CNN, ABC, and other “mainstream” media is now a powerhouse in the real media. The interview was picked up by Zero Hedge and has gone viral worldwide.
Watch it here:
Videos
Kevin Sorbo On Hollywood’s Decline and Bright Alternatives
The Sentinel Report
May 27, 2025
The Occult Origins of UN Agenda 21 & UN World Core Curriculum
Behind The Deep State
May 26, 2025
South African Refugee Thanks US for Opening the Door
Conversations That Matter
May 21, 2025
The CIA, Biowarfare, Election Rigging & Directed Evolution
Behind The Deep State
May 20, 2025
Sick: Glyphosate in Foods and CO2 Pipelines Threaten Humanity
The Sentinel Report
May 19, 2025
Top Articles This Week:
“Trump Whacks the Deep State” - By John and Andy Schlafly
“The ANC Delegation Lied to the American President and People” - By Dr. Peter Hammond
“Who Is Canada’s New PM Mark Carney?” - By Andrew Muller
“Forced to do Pagan Rituals, Chicago School Children Win Payout” - By Alex Newman
In Case You Missed It
States Are Pushing Back on Inflation with Gold
The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.
“is a microcosm of what is coming to the U.S. if not resisted.”
I believe most people in America have no idea what is going on or what we are in for. They just can’t imagine such things would happen here. I am afraid they are going to have a rude awakening.
Thank you Alex for being a watchman on the wall. Praying your message will be received with a humbled heart. !!!
Great show tooooooo many ads!