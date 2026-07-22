Rubio to Crush UN 'Court' as Huge Vote Fraud Revealed & US Socialists Show True Colors

In this week’s episode of The Sentinel Report:

In a sharp rebuke to globalist overreach, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio fired a direct warning at the United Nations “International Criminal Court,” labeling it a “kangaroo court” run by unelected globalist bureaucrats. He also threatened to dismantle it “brick by brick” if it continues targeting Americans.

The move underscores growing tensions over sovereignty, as the Trump administration simultaneously highlights massive election vulnerabilities — including China’s alleged theft of 220 million U.S. voter files and over 278,000 confirmed non-citizens on federal voting rolls.

These developments topped this week’s episode of The Sentinel Report hosted by Alex Newman featuring a mix of hard-hitting news, personal stories of government overreach, and calls for renewed civic and spiritual engagement.

Election Integrity and Foreign Interference: President Trump detailed what he called unprecedented election security threats. Intelligence reports point to China compromising vast troves of American voter data — names, addresses, phone numbers, and party affiliations — during the 2020 cycle. DHS investigations identified hundreds of thousands of non-citizens registered to vote, with critics arguing Democrat-led states’ refusal to share full voter data suggests the true scale is far larger. The administration is pushing federal action while emphasizing state-level reforms like voter ID, drawing contrasts with figures like Tina Peters, who faced imprisonment for efforts to preserve election evidence.

Rise of the Democratic Socialists of America: The episode spotlighted the Democratic Socialists of America’s (DSA) expanding influence and newly released platform. DSA-backed candidates are gaining ground locally and nationally, promoting policies including government-run healthcare and housing as “rights,” a Green New Deal, defunding police and the military, abolishing ICE, and “finishing reconstruction” with federal intervention. Some DSA voices have openly called for overthrowing “U.S. imperialism” from within through revolutionary struggle.

Clips featured members declaring America the “belly of the beast” and urging its internal collapse, alongside inflammatory rhetoric on property owners and cultural issues.

Newman and Andrew Muller explain that the mask is slipping on radical ideologies at odds with constitutional republicanism.

Guests Share Stories of Parental Resistance and Government Pushback: The program featured powerful guest interviews illustrating battles over education, family rights, politics, religion, and more:

Texas Mother Laura Cervantes : Along with other moms, she helped run a nonprofit booster club for a Plano ISD choir program. After questioning financial discrepancies and bond fund usage, the district allegedly attempted a takeover of the independent 501(c)(3). When the parents resisted, authorities issued arrest warrants. The three mothers faced felony theft charges, spent 22 hours in jail with fingerprints and DNA swabs, despite a later grand jury exoneration. Cervantes is now pursuing a federal civil rights lawsuit citing First, Fourth, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendment violations.

Brazilian Homeschooling Parents : Ieda and Adauto Denardi were sentenced to 50 days in prison for homeschooling their thriving daughters, who excel in music and languages. Multiple professionals, including a psychologist and prosecutors, found no intellectual neglect, yet a judge imposed the penalty amid Brazil’s lack of clear homeschooling legislation. The family is appealing; their attorney, Isabel Monteiro, noted over 75,000 Brazilian homeschool families face similar legal uncertainty, fines, and restrictions despite constitutional arguments and international norms. “Being convicted of a crime shocked and traumatized our family — the girls especially — but they both understand well that homeschooling is what is best for them,” the father said. “We are continuing to homeschool and do not plan to stop. The girls feel very good about this, being taken care of by their mother. There is no better teacher for them in the world.” In the emotional interview set up with help from high-level authorities in Washington D.C., the parents and their Brazilian attorney explained that they do not yet know what will happen with the case. However, they know they committed no crime, and they remain hopeful. There are tens of thousands of families home educating already, and the movement is growing quickly despite the legal uncertainty. The parents also vowed never to surrender in this battle. “The communist indoctrination in the schools — and that is the reality — seeks to capture our children,” he said. “But we will not give up. The right to educate our children is a natural right that has existed from the beginning. We have a right to care for our children. We are the parents. So we are very hopeful. We just hope this moment will pass by as quickly as possible because we really are doing what is best for our children.”

Scientologists Taking Over : The “Church” of Scientology’s influence in Clearwater is now so significant that it is taking over public streets with government permission. But Brooks Gibbs, an educator and speaker who is leading the pushback, said citizens have had enough. They are now working to gather signatures to stop the “church” from taking over a major public street. Gibbs also noted that Scientology is notorious for unsavory tactics aimed at intimidating critics.

Spiritual Foundation and Calls to Action: Young Americans are enamored with socialism and have never been more ignorant. According to Pastor Paul Blair, founder of the Liberty Pastors Network, the clergy and the church are partly to blame. In this special interview, Newman and Blair — a former NFL player — discuss declining biblical worldview among youth and the role of pastors in reclaiming cultural ground through education on economics, government, and discipleship. Paul is also hosting upcoming “Liberty Pastor Summits” in Chicago and Arizona that aim to equip clergy. Newman and other leaders will be among the speakers.

Sponsors highlighted digital privacy tools (Mark37) and retirement protections amid concerns over the “Great Taking” and UCC Article 8 changes (Retirement Renegade).

The episode closes with urgent appeals for vigilance: parental involvement in education, pastoral leadership, and citizen action to safeguard liberties against escalating encroachments from global institutions, radical politics, and bureaucratic overreach.

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