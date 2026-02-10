It may be one of the biggest scandals in human history—and there is much more to come.

The Department of Justice’s massive release of over three million files on child sex trafficker and Deep State fixer Jeffrey Epstein reveals jaw-dropping connections between Epstein and the globalist Trilateral Commission, the Rothschild banking dynasty, the Council on Foreign Relations, Bill Gates, the origins of cryptocurrency, and more.

Not only did Epstein traffic underage children, but he also served as a consultant, adviser, and friend to some of the most powerful organizations, politicians, and banks in the world. The proof is all in the emails, as we discuss in this special episode of Behind The Deep State.

In fact, the emails strongly suggest that many so-called “debunked conspiracy theories” such as Pizzagate are not theories at all, but facts. This release provides the greatest single opportunity to hold criminals in the Deep State accountable. But the DOJ and Congress must act.

Deep State Fixer: Epstein’s Ties to Rothschilds and Trilateral Commission Exposed

New files from the Department of Justice’s behemoth disclosure of the Jeffrey Epstein files reveal ties between Epstein and the Insiders — a small elite in politics, academia, and business who operate in a conspiracy to usher in a global government. Most significantly, Epstein worked with the Trilateral Commission and the Rothschild banking dynasty.

The revelations add depth to the profile of Epstein, whom many considered to be a depraved blackmail operator, but not a power player in the inner workings of the Insider Deep State.

But new files show that Epstein was not only a depraved trafficker but hyper involved in the Insider apparatus at the highest levels of power.

The Trilateral Commission Angle

Founded in 1973 by super capitalist David Rockefeller, the Trilateral Commission was established to link North America, Western Europe, and Japan “in their economic relations, their political and defense relations, their relations with developing countries, and their relations with communist countries,” as the commission explained in a report on its purposes and objectives the year of its founding.

As John McManus, the former president of The John Birch Society, explained in the 1983 booklet The Insiders, “The effect of the Council on Foreign Relations and The Trilateral Commission on the affairs of our nation is easy to see. Our own government no longer acts in its own interest.”

The Trilateral Commission is a top-ranking international outfit that exists to pull the United States further away from national sovereignty and liberty and closer to a globalist world order.

And Epstein was at the heart of the operation.

Getting the Call From Rockefeller

In a newly released two-hour sit-down interview with Epstein conducted by Steve Bannon in 2019, Epstein lauds the Trilateral Commission and its founder, bragging about his membership and the utility it serves.

He [David Rockefeller] thought there was a world that existed that would be a combination of both politics and business and leadership…. He formed something called the Trilateral Commission…. David said, “In most countries, the politicians get elected for four years, or eight years … and they are not there anymore. The most important people to have stability and consistency would be businessmen. So, he formed this Trilateral Commission…. So, he said to me, “Would you like to be on The Trilateral Commission?” I was 30 years old — 32 years old. I said, “Great!”

Epstein says the quiet part out loud. Consistency and organization are key for any conspiracy to succeed. Politicians are not always permanent; thus, an international alliance of leaders, businessmen, and politicians existing outside the constraints of elections is essential to provide stability.

It is apparent throughout the files that being a part of the commission was a source of pride for Epstein. He references his “stint” at the Trilateral Commission frequently, often in emails with leaders discussing global politics.

Davos

In a conversation with World Economic Forum (WEF) CEO and President Borge Brende, Epstein wrote in 2018 that “[D]avos can really replace the UN. Cyber, crypto . Genetics… intl [sic] coordination. Like my stint at the trilateral. [I]ssues now need to deal with the distributed trust and internet fallout.”

Epstein was not just rubbing shoulders with the Insiders. He was advising them.

Brende responded, “Exactly — we need a new global architecture,” adding that the WEF is “uniquely positioned” to accomplish the task with their public-private partnerships. Indeed, the WEF has been at the forefront of the globalist conspiracy, with their campaign for a New World Order where “you will own nothing and be happy.”

Ehud Barak

In an email from 2017, Epstein writes to an undisclosed recipient introducing former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, praising him as one of the most knowledgeable people he has met, even considering all the players he met at the Trilateral Commission.

“I prefer not to get involved in Defense Issues but Ehud Barak, the Jewish side of the family, I believe would be a good intro for you. Happy to do so if you like. He is the most knowledgeable of all the players I have known. Including my stint on the Trilateral Commission.”

Ehud Barak is mentioned nearly 4,000 times in the Epstein files. Conversations between Epstein and Barak are frequent and include consistent business and networking efforts made by Epstein on Barak’s behalf. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement after the recent file release that “Jeffrey Epstein’s unusual close relationship with Ehud Barak doesn’t suggest Epstein worked for Israel. It proves the opposite.”

Epstein also repeatedly flexed his membership at the Council on Foreign Relations, a so-called think tank that is one of the Insider’s main fortresses to infiltrate the halls of government to push global serfdom.

The Rothschild Connection

“[A]s you probably know I represent the Rothschilds,” Epstein wrote to Palantir founder Peter Theil in a 2016 email, further illustrating his entrenchment with the Insiders.

Hundreds of documents show that Epstein was not just a representative for the Rothschild family business, he was a trusted friend and ally.

The Rothschild banking dynasty is the pinnacle of Deep State financing. The family’s origin story goes back to 16th-century Frankfurt, Germany, with business beginning in 1769 by Mayer Amschel Rothschild. On its website, the outfit boasts that it is “unconstrained by short-term thinking and take a long-term view” in global advisory and business endeavors.

The Rothschilds have funded many Insider-inspired pet projects and even influenced the outcome of wars. “The Rothschilds had decided the outcome of the Napoleonic Wars by putting their financial weight behind Britain,” Niall Ferguson wrote in his book The World’s Banker: The History of the House of Rothschild.

Gary Allen, the author of None Dare Call it Conspiracy, noted that “during our [American] Civil War, the North was financed by the Rothschilds through their American agent, August Belmont, and the American South through the Erlangers, Rothschild relatives.”

Both world wars were also heavily influenced by the Rothschild web of banking. In short, they are power players in the conspiracy to manipulate international politics to usher in a new world order.

Epstein’s ties to the Rothschilds are deep and proved highly lucrative. In fact, the newly released files show the Rothschilds paying Epstein’s Southern Trust Company sums up to 25 million dollars for vague “risk assessment” services.

Epstein as Advisor

Most correspondence with the family was conducted through Ariane de Rothschild, who has served as the CEO of the Geneva-based Edmond de Rothschild Group since March 2023. Epstein provided the company consultation services, the files reveal, with Epstein advising Rothschild on how to handle hiring, management, and investing.

“[O]perations of the bank re done. New advisory, board. Summers[,] Ehud[,] Pritsker. no diplomats. etc. Not African. Serious people, with a strong finance operations reputation NOT charity, preferable some Jews,” Epstein said in an email to Ariane from April 2015.

In a 2016 email exchange, Epstein wrote: “[T]he silcon [sic] valley boys will be here today to discuss how to make money in the future. [A]ny ideas that you would like to bounce off them?” Ariane de Rothschild responded by telling Epstein to discuss “disruptive tech” and trends that will “reshape the world” such as “migration flow.”

Epstein would also keep Ariane abreast of global politics and potential areas to expand profit and influence. During the 2014 Ukrainian “Revolution of Dignity” in which Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was ousted, Epstein emailed Rothschild, saying, “[U]kraine upheaval should provide many opportunites [sic], many.” The revolution was swiftly followed by Russia’s annexing of Crimea, which led to the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Epstein also orchestrated meetings with key Insiders for Ariane de Rothschild and Ehud Barak. In a September 2013 email to Joshua Cooper Ramo, the vice chairman of Kissinger Associates, the consulting firm of CFR shill and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Epstein said “[I] think a meeting with Ehud Barak, and the Rothschilds separately?” “I trust your judgement,” Ramos responded.

More Than Just Business

But the relationship between Epstein and Ariane de Rothschild was not just business. It was raw and personal.

In 2016, Epstein sent Ariane a link to an article from The New York Times regarding a Malaysian scandal with the sovereign Asian wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). The scandal, in which the Rothschilds played a significant role, resulted in billions of dollars being embezzled in what the Department of Justice called “largest kleptocracy case to date” in 2016.

Epstein advised Ariane that she “might want to be sensitive to the perception of you leaving, for Africa, when the DOJ, guys think this is the beginning.” “If I don’t go,” Ariane responded, “I die. What do DOJ guys prefer?”

“…[W]ho is in charge[?],” Epstein responded. “Who is going to take responsibility[,] who is going to be held accountable, who takes these things seriously… also would like that you, and the bank not get in trouble. A great deal of this is PERCEPTION, vs substance. The rich are already half guilty to start. These DOJ people are on a rampage.”

The Rothschilds agreed to pay a €25 million settlement in May of 2025 for their role in the 1MBD scheme.

Emails also reveal conversations between Epstein and Rothschild discussing Adolf Hitler: “I thought youd [sic] find amusing that in a Harvard class on Hitler they told the story of when he was so poor he lived in a shelter for the homeless and destitute „that had been financed by the three wealthy families,” Epstein said. “The Gutmanns the Epsteins and the Rothschilds. It turns out to be accurate.”

“I know its true,” Ariane de Rothschild responded.

Ariane would also have little gifts sent to Epstein as a token of their friendship. One such gift was a customized candle. “Your favorite mathematical formula is written on it and the smell is made for you only,” Ariene said. “It fits with your island.”

Time will tell just how deep the Epstein-Rothschild connection was. At the time of publication, there are nearly 12,000 mentions of the Rothschild name in the latest DOJ release.

Conclusion

The files confirm that Jeffrey Epstein was far more than a playboy blackmailer. He did traffic underage children; he lured politicians, businessmen, and academics to his island to commit debauchery; he did possess leverage on elites. But he was also at the heart of the Insider’s operation in a big way, serving as an advisor, confidant, networker, and consultant for outfits that exist to destroy Americanism and usher in a global gulag.

While the new batch of documents shed light on the real Jeffrey Epstein, undoubtedly there are even more emails, videos, photographs, and files yet to be seen by the public eye that would illuminate the understanding of citizens to nature of the Insiders.

Americans must demand full transparency to see the full, unredacted files, and law enforcement must conduct interviews with suspects and associates of Epstein to get answers. Unless criminals are brought to full account for their crimes, disclosure will be nothing but a formality, and the conspiracy will continue to inch forward, never fearing a just punishment.