The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vicki's avatar
Vicki
10m

from a Lawyers point of view...the timing of arrests is important ...

https://open.substack.com/pub/coffeeandcovid/p/t-rex-battles-tuesday-february-10?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

Reply
Share
Robin's avatar
Robin
43m

As far as I'm concerned, the Epstein files is nothing more than the world's biggest distraction. Nothing will come of the exposures. No arrests, no convictions... nothing. All the wicked people involved will be perfectly fine until God gets ahold of them, and not before.

Everyone who saw President Trump in pictures with Epstein are certain that he's involved as well. There is zero evidence that he is or was. Trump's been seen in pictures with a lot of really evil people. I saw him with Klaus Schwab. Being the millionaire (at the least) that he is, he's rubbed shoulders with all of them, no doubt. That gave him quite the advantage. Ever heard the phrase... 'He walked among them, not with them'? That means he knows who they are and the evils that they do, but can he say? I'll just ask this... if you had any dirt on a bunch of powerful people who would threaten your life or that of your loved ones, would you talk?

I rest my case.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Newman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture