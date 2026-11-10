While Republicans across America suffered devastating setbacks in the 2026 midterm elections, one unapologetically conservative Christian Republican in Florida delivered a crushing victory that could offer a blueprint for the GOP moving forward.

Florida Representative-elect Marshall Rawson, a Christian, farmer, and father of five, defeated his Democrat opponent by the largest margin of any non-incumbent Republican in Florida this election.

And he did it without watering down his principles, apologizing for his Christian faith, or bowing to the establishment’s demands for moderation. Instead, he doubled down. From protecting unborn lives to defending God-given rights, Rawson stood firm.

The Florida Guard officer’s victory was especially remarkable considering the vicious campaign waged against him. During the Republican primary, the former Florida House speaker spent approximately half a million dollars attacking him, portraying the staunch conservative as a radical leftist.

After prevailing in the primary by almost 10 percentage points, Rawson assumed it would be smooth sailing. Instead, he faced dozens of hostile media hit pieces in local, state, and even national media outlets. The attacks targeting his family were even worse.

Perhaps most alarming, Rawson explained that a frivolous complaint to Crime Stoppers led to harassment by Child Protective Services against his family. Yet despite the onslaught, voters handed him a resounding victory.

“God vindicated us at the end,” Rawson told Newman.

Rather than running away from controversial issues, Rawson embraced them. He campaigned unapologetically on defending unborn children as full persons under the law, preserving Confederate veterans’ monuments and Southern heritage, standing on biblical principles, cracking down on immigration (legal and illegal), and saving Florida’s rapidly disappearing rural lands from unchecked development.

On abortion, Rawson said his top priority will be legislation recognizing the equal rights of unborn children. “God is not only sovereign over our house and the church house, but he is sovereign over the courthouse and the state house too,” he declared. “And that will be proclaimed on day one, as it has been throughout this whole campaign.”

His message was unmistakable: Biblical principles and constitutional government are not liabilities to be hidden from voters.

Rawson also made protecting Florida’s agricultural lands, natural resources, and rural communities a centerpiece of his campaign. Warning that Florida could lose another seven million acres of green space over the next generation if current trends continue, he called for putting Floridians first rather than surrendering the state to endless growth from outside Florida and sprawling development.

“The world can’t move to Florida,” he explained. “At some point Tallahassee and our representatives need to say that the whole world doesn’t have a right to our home.”

But perhaps the most important lesson from Rawson’s victory was his rejection of the conventional wisdom peddled by Republican consultants and establishment politicians: that conservatives must abandon their convictions and move leftward to win elections. “People are craving courage,” Rawson explained.

“When I would talk about these things on the campaign trail unapologetically, people weren’t scoffing,” he said. “They were listening, you know, their ears perked up because it wasn’t the same nonsense that they hear, the fluff that they hear from these establishment politicians perpetually on the campaign trail.”

Even independents were energized, he argued, because voters finally had a candidate willing to stand for something. “That’s what people want is courage,” he emphasized.

The implications for the Republican Party could hardly be clearer. While establishment strategists are already offering the usual prescriptions of moderation, compromise, and retreat following the midterm disaster, Rawson’s landslide suggests another path: Stand firm, fight back, defend Christian civilization, uphold constitutional principles, and give voters something worth fighting for.

His victory does not prove that every Republican could have won by following the same strategy. However, it offers a powerful counterexample to the narrative that conservative convictions are electoral poison. No other candidate was attacked more than Rawson in this race — and he won!

Had more Republicans followed that example, the midterm elections might have looked very different. The lesson from Florida is simple: Courage wins. Surrender doesn’t.

Watch the full interview:

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