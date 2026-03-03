The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3h

..."Boggess says the system no longer serves children or families in the state."...if it ever did. Same all over the country. The Chinese, Russians and Germans knew that indoctrination needs to begin with the first day of school in the first year of school. The US has copied that model well as socialism reigns supreme within the public education system.

Reply
Share
3 replies
T-Bone36#'s avatar
T-Bone36#
2h

Obviously some states / districts are worse than others but the fact remains that you are doing your children a grave disservice by allowing them to go to ANY public school. I would go so far as to call it child abuse. Indoctrination over education…

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Newman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture