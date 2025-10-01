FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS—The U.S. government should leave the United Nations and restore American sovereignty as an urgent matter, explained U.S. Congressman Chip Roy (R-Texas) in this far-reaching discussion with journalist Alex Newman at the Fredericksburg Tea Party’s Boots & BBQ fundraiser.

Rep. Roy is the chief sponsor of the DEFUND Act to “disengage entirely from the United Nations debacle.” He picked up the torch from lawmakers in previous congresses who also tried to get the U.S. out of the UN. Getting out is essential to protecting America, he added.

The conservative congressman, who is now running for Texas attorney general, also warned that there are powerful forces seeking to overthrow the American system—and many of them are willing to use violence if they think it will help. They must be stopped, Rep. Roy said.

Interestingly, after Newman said in his earlier speech that politicians could not say that government should get out of the education business, Rep. Roy called for precisely that. Parents should re-take control, said Roy, adding that he sends his own children to a classical Christian school.

Among other absurdities in Congress, the lawmaker noted that U.S. taxpayer funding for Israel and Hamas (via the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine) were both included in the same bill. The out-of-control spending more broadly must be reined in too, he said.

All of that and much more in this fascinating discussion.