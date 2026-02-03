The Liberty Sentinel

Karen Bracken
13h

Does anyone really think these kids even know the meaning of "due process?" They surely don't know anything about the US Constitution so there is no way they understand "due process." We are a country of laws until we are not and that is what we are seeing today. The laws and the Constitution just don't mean anything unless they want to use them against us.

Pete
13h

The Cultural Revolution did wonders for China.

Looks like we are grooming the next generation of Red Guards.

