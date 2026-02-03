Victims of government indoctrination, unite! On January 30, 2026, at least thousands of brainwashed American K-12 students, often encouraged by “educators,” walked out of classrooms nationwide. It was billed by organizers as a coordinated protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). But the reality is much more sinister.

What organizers described as a “national shutdown” — urging “no work, no school, no shopping” — saw middle school, high school and college students abandon their studies in large numbers. The official excuse was federal immigration enforcement and supposed concern for illegal immigrants, with students chanting “F*** ICE,” “F*** Trump,” and other obscenities.

From Washington State and Oregon to Texas and Georgia and everywhere in between, young people carried propaganda signs as they shrieked at passersby and demanded that drivers honk. One video from Oregon appeared to show Kindergarten children involved in the protest. Numerous schools pre-emptively cancelled classes so students could protest, according to news reports.

“We’re here to protest ICE and what they’re doing all over the country, especially in Minnesota,” student Logan Albritton from Groves High School outside of Detroit, Michigan, was quoted as saying from a protest by the Associated Press. “It’s not right to treat our neighbors and our fellow Americans this way.”

But parental reactions to the “protests” have been fierce, with moms and dads outraged about their children being indoctrinated and weaponized for political purposes. At least one Washington mother, outraged, went viral with a video informing school officials that her daughter was being withdrawn from the district as a result of the mayhem.

Establishment media portrayed these as spontaneous grassroots uprisings by children against federal “overreach.” But a closer examination reveals a highly orchestrated campaign involving well-funded radical student groups, powerful teachers’ unions, and avowed socialist and communist organizations—many with ties to foreign influences and dark-money funding networks.

Of course, the wave of demonstrations followed the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal agents in Minneapolis earlier in January. But as with countless communist- and socialist-led demonstrations, “the issue is never the issue, the issue is always the revolution,” as the revolutionaries have admitted for decades.

The protests trace back to the University of Minnesota, where a coalition of shady outfits used the shootings as a “spark” to light the fuse. Groups such as the Somali Student Association, Black Student Union, and Graduate Labor Union coordinated initial walkouts in response to the deaths of Good and Pretti.

These campus activists, often aligned with broader progressive networks, expanded their efforts through the website NationalShutdown.org, which claims over 1,000 organizations endorsed the shutdown. Many well-known (and well-funded by the establishment) outfits, including some with ties to CIA-linked “color revolutionaries,” joined in.

Indeed, the evidence is overwhelming that these “student-led” efforts were far from independent. Teachers’ unions played a pivotal role, blurring the lines between “education” and political activism. The National Education Association condemned ICE’s “occupation” of “communities,” while American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten urged agents to leave schools and hospitals.

State and local affiliates nationwide joined in. Education Minnesota, for example, affiliated with the NEA and AFT, joined early protests in late January, demanding ICE’s withdrawal from the state. In New York City, the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) passed a resolution for a “day of action” in solidarity with Minneapolis educators, encouraging members to wear black and protest. The Chicago Teachers Union established “sanctuary teams” to shield immigrants, even securing contract language barring ICE from schools without warrants. Other unions were just as extreme — and they have your children!

Behind the teachers’ unions are even more troubling connections: a web of socialist and communist groups organizing and steering the protests. The Chinese Communist Party-linked Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), a self-described Marxist-Leninist organization, was caught stage-managing demonstrations in Washington, D.C., even distributing signs and leading chants.

PSL, alongside the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Freedom Road Socialist Organization, and Revolutionary Communists of America, mobilized in cities like New York, Chicago, and Minneapolis. Many of the protesters have chanted openly violent slogans, including calls for killing federal officials. ANTIFA is also involved.

Funding for these operations flows through shadowy channels, often linked to billionaire influencers with anti-American agendas. Neville Roy Singham, a U.S. millionaire residing in Shanghai and under federal investigation for CCP affiliations, has long been bankrolling groups like PSL and The People’s Forum via dark-money networks. Billionaire George Soros has also funded many of the key organizations involved.

The revolutionary fervor is now bearing fruit with the next generation. In California, thousands of K-12 students participated. Los Angeles County saw massive turnout, with protesters descending on City Hall chanting against ICE raids. In the Bay Area, students from a dozen Oakland schools marched through immigrant neighborhoods, chanting “Walk out! ICE out!” and carrying signs welcoming “refugees.”

Texas reported hundreds of public school students walking out, including at schools in San Antonio, Austin, and elsewhere. At Memorial High and Thomas Jefferson High in San Antonio, students joined marches condemning the supposed widespread “killings” by federal agents. In Austin, pupils from Kealing Middle School, McCallum High, and other campuses left class to protest ICE operations locally and nationally.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton responded by demanding documents from Austin ISD. Among other concerns, he accused district officials of facilitating the walkouts against “lawful immigration enforcement activities.” Paxton’s investigation signals potential consequences for districts enabling or even encouraging walkouts, analysts said.

Even in Florida, where some universities have partnered with ICE, protests erupted at campuses like Florida International University.

Nationwide, reports indicated actions in at least 46 states, with student organizers from the University of Minnesota playing a key role in coordination.

Unsurprisingly, “mainstream” media outlets framed the events as a grassroots response to supposed brutality by the Trump administration. Far-left outlets such as CNN that highlighted the middle school and high school walkouts focused on emotion, featuring students sharing personal stories of how ICE has supposedly terrorized their families.

Protesters have seized on a handful of tragedies to demand the abolition or at least handcuffing of ICE, portraying the enforcement of federal laws passed by Congress as “systemic violence” and practically Nazi-level horror. But Trump campaigned on — and Americans voted for — a restoration of the rule of law, an end to open borders, and deportations of illegal immigrants.

But these protests are just the tip of the iceberg. The Newman Report has long warned about the radicalization of children in government “education.” These protests fit the pattern: students mobilized by unseen forces to help undermine America’s constitutional system of government and advance globalism, mass migration, and other subversive agendas.

True education should equip young people to understand immigration law, national security, and personal responsibility — not mobilize them in service of open-borders activism and massive Third World immigration that is being used to undermine both sovereignty and Christian civilization.

The Takeaway:

Parents and policymakers should be asking themselves why government schools are radicalizing children, instead of teaching them how to read, write, or do math. Federal data show that less than one-third of the students are proficient in any core subject. As these protests demonstrate, the battle for America’s future is playing out in classrooms right now.