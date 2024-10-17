Protect Your Child from “Digital Cocaine,” Expert Warns
Parents, beware! Your children are in danger of getting hooked on “digital cocaine” if they aren’t already, according to a leading expert on the threats posed by brain-warping technologies.
In a compelling installment of The Liberty Report with Alex Newman, technology and computer-science expert Brad Huddleston shined the light on growing concerns surrounding screen addiction in modern society. Known internationally for his insights on the intersection of technology and spirituality, Huddleston brings a critical, biblically grounded perspective to this urgent issue affecting families globally.
During the interview, Huddleston, who holds a degree in computer science and a diploma in biblical studies, offered a stark exploration of the consequences linked to excessive screen use among children. Describing the phenomenon as a “pandemic,” he pointed out that for young children, limiting social media is not enough–they need to be off altogether.
Huddleston’s research, notably captured in his books “Digital Rehab” and “Digital Cocaine,” underscores the neurological similarities between digital addiction and substance dependency. He emphasized, “When you look at the brain scans of a digital addict or a screen addict, and you look at the brain scans of a cocaine addict, those brain scans are very similar, and it can also be very similar to heroin.”
What Paid Subscribers Are Saying
"I found you on InfoWars. Great information, great work. Keep it up!"
"Thanks for being and promoting us all to be critical thinkers. John Adams is quoted as saying, "Liberty cannot be preserved without a general knowledge among the people." Here is where we are losing it, the general media has been bought off and is propagandizing the public. "
"Think your spot on in all your research and agree with what you are doing "
Videos
Updates on the States: Abortion Amendments and Indoctrination of Children in Gov. Schools
The Sentinel Report
October 14th, 2024
How Local and State Governments Can Defeat the Deep State
Behind the Deep State
October 14th, 2024
UN Joins Forces with Pro-Abortion Organization to Globalize Child Murder
The New American
October 14th, 2024
Organization Offers Alternative to Girl Scouts Promising to Never Let Boys In
The Sentinel Report
October 11th, 2024
Articles
Unveiling the Real Trump: Deep Dive into Upcoming Film “The Man You Don’t Know”
The Liberty Sentinel
October 16th, 2024
“Drag Me to Hell”: Calif. University to Host “Demonic” Drag Show
FreedomProject Media
October 16th, 2024
From the Vault
“REAGAN” Screenwriter Tells All About Biopic; Faith Was Forefront
The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.
I have three children (15, 18, 20) and they have no cellphone or smartphone and neither do I. No wireless tech, just desktop computers. When we travel we find our way using a map or by asking. We pay in cash. My son, the youngest, recently thanked me for being a dinosaur when it comes to technology. He self-limits his time on the computer now. He has a few friends who also don't have cellphones and others who do. He said the friends who do have cellphones usually started because their mothers wanted them to have one. They don't like getting calls when playing/hanging out. Especially boys can 'kick the habit' because it's in their nature to do things, rather than discuss things. Being wireless, free and independent needs to be (made) cool among kids/teens. Because it is.