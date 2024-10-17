In a compelling installment of The Liberty Report with Alex Newman, technology and computer-science expert Brad Huddleston shined the light on growing concerns surrounding screen addiction in modern society. Known internationally for his insights on the intersection of technology and spirituality, Huddleston brings a critical, biblically grounded perspective to this urgent issue affecting families globally.

During the interview, Huddleston, who holds a degree in computer science and a diploma in biblical studies, offered a stark exploration of the consequences linked to excessive screen use among children. Describing the phenomenon as a “pandemic,” he pointed out that for young children, limiting social media is not enough–they need to be off altogether.

Huddleston’s research, notably captured in his books “Digital Rehab” and “Digital Cocaine,” underscores the neurological similarities between digital addiction and substance dependency. He emphasized, “When you look at the brain scans of a digital addict or a screen addict, and you look at the brain scans of a cocaine addict, those brain scans are very similar, and it can also be very similar to heroin.”

