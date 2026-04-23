A shocking 94 percent of California teenagers and young adults report experiencing “mental health challenges” in an average month, according to a new poll commissioned by Blue Shield of California’s BlueSky “youth mental health initiative.”

When asked, “How is your mental health today,” almost half of the youth in Los Angeles reported that it was “fair” or “poor.” Statewide, almost a third said the same, with the numbers getting worse and worse as time goes on.

The polling results correspond with the latest CDC data showing 40 percent of youth feel “persistent sadness or hopelessness.” Even more shocking, the national survey found 20 percent seriously considered attempting suicide. Almost 10 percent actually attempted suicide, just over the past year.

Ironically, the record levels of mental issues among young Americans come even as government at all levels and public schools roll out more “mental health” and “social-emotional learning” schemes than ever before in history. Some critics suggest there is a link.

Under the guise of dealing with what self-styled experts are calling an unprecedented mental health “crisis,” Big Pharma-funded policymakers are working to make dangerous psychotropic drugs more widely available to young people.

As The Newman Report exposed last year, an official “mental health app” backed by the state of California is targeting vulnerable children with controversial propaganda involving the occult, the New Age, homosexuality, transgenderism, fornication, and more.

With God and the Bible increasingly sidelined, much of the angst being felt by youth in the Golden State is due to confusion. In fact, indoctrination and propaganda in government schools and so-called “social media” are key, the survey results revealed.

According to the poll, 85 percent of youngsters pointed to “gun violence” as a major stressor contributing to the supposed mental-health challenges. Almost eight in 10 cited concerns about alleged man-made “climate change.”

The constant race-mongering and “LGBTQ+” propaganda is also taking a toll, with almost 80 percent reporting concerns about “racism” and nearly 70 percent pointing to “discrimination against LGBTQ+ people.”

Concerns about supposed discrimination against immigrants were even more stressful to the state’s increasingly indoctrinated young people, with over 80 percent calling it a “stressor.”

No doubt responding to establishment efforts to promote and normalize censorship, some 84 percent of youth are concerned about the negative impact of “misinformation” online. Virtually all of the young people—97 percent—reported using social media for “fun and entertainment.”

“The data shows youth are deeply affected by the world around them, from climate anxiety and safety to social media pressures,” argued Dr. Nicole Stelter, director of Behavioral Health at Blue Shield of California. “Young people are concerned about the future and how we treat one another.”

“It’s more important than ever that clinicians, educators, policymakers, and caring adults listen to what our youth are saying and treat this seriously for what it is — a youth mental health crisis,” added Dr. Stelter.

To help deal with this supposed “mental health crisis,” the Blue Shield of California health plan launched its scheme known as “Blue Sky.” According to a press release, the initiative has supported tens of thousands of “youth” and “educators” while engaging in “youth-driven advocacy.”

Blue Shield’s Blue Sky initiative chief Paula Ambrose suggested that ever-larger quantities of young people must obtain “professional mental health support” to help deal with this. Apparently, “stigma” is holding some back, and so visiting “professionals” must be promoted and normalized.

“It’s clear that stigma is still standing in the way of healing,” said Ambrose. “Reducing stigma isn’t just about encouraging youth to speak up — it’s also about making sure we’re listening and acting on what they’re telling us.”

Ironically, despite the mushrooming growth of “mental health” schemes, drugging, and “social-emotional learning,” the numbers keep getting worse. When Blue Shield polled youth in 2023, 87 percent reported “mental health challenges,” compared with 94 percent in 2025.

The Blue Shield survey was conducted by an outfit called “Children Now,” described as a “leading nonpartisan, California-based research and policy organization.” It was conducted last year and polled some 750 California residents between the ages of 14 and 25.

In Illinois, lawmakers recently approved universal “mental health” screening for all children in government schools. Critics from across the political spectrum and even leaders from within the field of psychiatry slammed the move.

Legendary Harvard-trained psychiatrist Dr. Peter Breggin blasted the schemes of lawmakers to screen all students and normalize the idea of ubiquitous “mental health” issues among children while peddling drugs.

“The idea of screening school children for mental problems is equivalent to screening them for the drug market,” Breggin explained. “This will stigmatize increasing numbers of children, lead many of them to taking dangerous psychiatric drugs, and push some into a lifetime ‘career’ as mental patients.”

“Nothing is worse than telling a child they have a mental problem, first because it demoralizes them, and second because the problem, if there is one, is corrected by improving how we relate to them,” added the psychiatrist, whose work exposing everything from lobotomies to Prozac has led to profound changes in the industry.

The Illinois legislature, where almost 90 percent of politicians’ campaigns are funded by Big Pharma, is also working on bills to mandate “mental health education” and more “social-emotional learning” for students in government schools.

Ironically, a peer-reviewed study by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that “youth suicides are closely tied with in-person school attendance.” When school is out for summer, the number of suicides among students plummets, before skyrocketing again when school begins.

When the Bible, prayer, close-knit family, and biblical education were the norm, there was no “mental health” crisis among children — no epidemic of child suicide, school shootings, or persistent hopelessness. This is all a modern phenomenon.

What the youth need is not “climate” hysteria, gender-bending indoctrination, endless “race” mongering, or even more “mental health” schemes at their government school. What they really need is Truth and love.

In the end, only parents can rescue and protect their children from this escalating horror show. The well-being of their precious progeny literally depends on taking urgent action, before it is too late.

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They don’t want you reading this.

The New American’s special issue “Conspiracy for Global Control”—commemorating the 30th anniversary of the ‘96 cover by the same title, which appeared in Mel Gibson’s Conspiracy Theory movie—exposes the hidden agenda behind the New World Order—a long-term effort to erode national sovereignty and centralize authority in global institutions.

Senior editor Alex Newman contributed three heavily researched must-read articles:

"The Conspiracy Against God"

"Deep State Behind the Deep State"

"Secret Societies"

Subscribe and read it today.

Articles

“The Conspiracy Against God” - By Alex Newman

“Deep State Behind the Deep State” - By Alex Newman

“Secret Societies: Enormous Influence Over U.S. Policy” - By Alex Newman

“Is Political Feminism Finished?” - By John and Andy Schlafly

“The Hidden Shift: Sovereignty, Globalism, Technocracy & the Return of the American System” - By Armor of Truth

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