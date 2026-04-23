The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Linda Goudsmit's avatar
Linda Goudsmit
14h

A very disturbing article because what is driving this mental health crisis are the outrageous, fear-mongering, counter-intuitive, and confusing information kids are receiving from the "experts" who are trusted adults in schools across America!! It explains why homeschooled children are thriving and public/private schooled children are anxious, confused, despairing, and often suicidal. It is not a coincidence that the parents of homeschooled children reject the absurdities being taught to children in public/private schools across America. They insist on a common-sense, fact-based, American education that embraces meritocracy, the Constitution, national and individual sovereignty.

I stated over and over again in all 45 chapters of my latest book, Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier––Reality Is, that America’s children are the primary target of the globalist predators. Why is this so? Because children are the future of every society on Earth and the globalist elite do not want happy critical-thinking children who will reject the dystopian globalist Unistate!

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T-Bone36#'s avatar
T-Bone36#
14h

Note how none of this was prevalent before the lib Marxists began their secular bs and have been trying to remove God since the ‘60’s. I am old and have lived thru it all.

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