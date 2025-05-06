By Alex Newman for The Epoch Times

With gold at record highs and the possibility of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) and de-dollarization, serious efforts to bring back gold and silver in commerce are proliferating.

From Florida and Texas to New Hampshire, New Jersey, and beyond, lawmakers are working to shake up the monetary system in creative ways. Some states have already made significant moves.

Dubbed “transactional gold bills,” the most far-reaching proposals would create state-backed systems to facilitate commerce in precious metals.

Utah Shines With Gold Currency Efforts: Rep Ivory

Utah passed a bill, with unanimous support in the House, to make gold a transactional currency. The move, which makes the Beehive State the first to do so in the nation, was vetoed by Republican governor Spencer Cox. Most likely the legislation will persist with a veto override from the legislature. The bill’s sponsor, Representative Ken Ivory (R), joins journalist Alex Newman to break down the legislation, saying that gold currency is a constitutional mandate created by the Founding Fathers and a hedge against inflation.

FL House Passes Bill to Make Gold Legal Tender, DeSantis Says He’d Support

Florida has passed legislation to make transactional gold and silver legal tender. The bill now heads to the governor’s desk for a signature.

Originally passing the House with only one “no” vote and passing the Senate unanimously, H.B. 999 establishes that “gold coin and silver coin are legal tender” for the purpose of “payment of a debt.” Consequently, taxes are removed from the commodities’ exchange.

When asked by The Liberty Sentinel at a press conference in Destin, Florida, this week if he would sign the bill, Governor Ron DeSantis responded, “Yes, I would.”

States Are Pushing Back on Inflation with Gold

More states are taking steps to get gold back into commercial circulation as the Federal Reserve continues to erode the purchasing power of U.S. dollars, explained Pirate Money author Kevin Freeman in this episode of Behind The Deep State with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. Freeman, who is helping lead the charge nationwide, discusses how America got into this mess. But more importantly, he explains how and why states can be a major part of the solution by taking action.

Take Action in Your State:

Ultimately, the Federal Reserve must be abolished. Contact your U.S. representative and senators, along with their staff, urging them to introduce and support legislation doing just that.

Additionally, urge your U.S. representative and senators to enact legislation mandating a full audit of the Federal Reserve and restoring the gold standard. These actions will shed much-needed light on the central bank’s activities and are good first steps toward abolishing the Fed.

Contact your state legislators in favor of legislation to nullify the Federal Reserve, ending its monopoly on currency and thus enforcing the Constitution. These include, but are not limited to, robustly enforcing the Constitution’s Gold and Silver Clause (Article I, Section 10), expressly recognizing and treating gold and silver as legal tender, ending all taxes on gold and silver, requiring the state to hold some of its financial reserves in gold and silver, and creating a state gold depository. In addition to calling your legislators, schedule in-person meetings to educate them on this topic.

Urge Congress and state legislators to stop, or nullify, the creation of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). A potential CBDC poses a major threat to freedom, and it would be yet another step away from sound, constitutional money. Both Congress and state legislatures can take strong action to stop a CBDC.

Book Alex Newman to come speak in your community on this topic. Visit JBS.org/fed to learn how the Federal Reserve, and our current fiat currency, is a significant danger to liberty and how to take action.

