The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
3hEdited

Alex...the quote below was taken from one of my presentations on education and I find it most appropriate after reading Alex’s article -

“Toward World Understanding” a series of 9 volumes created by UNESCO to instruct teachers how to destroy a child’s loyalty to America and the family. They identify the family as detrimental to the creation of citizens of the world. From one of these books it was stated: “As long as the child breathes the poisoned air of nationalism, education in the world-mindedness can produce only rather precarious results. As we have pointed out, it is frequently the family that infects the child with extreme nationalism.”

And lets not forget the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child they have been trying to get passed in the US for decades. This UN convention takes away parental authority over their children.

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Robin's avatar
Robin
8h

Imagine training a child to do something that already comes totally natural to them. The only reason I can think of is to perfect it.

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