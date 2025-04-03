Only 37% of US Pastors Have Biblical Worldview: Dr. Barna
Explosive research shows most professing US Christians don't have a biblical worldview. Even most PASTORS miss the mark. The man behind the data, Dr. George Barna, explains and offers solutions.
Only a small fraction of Americans see the world through a biblical lens despite most identifying as Christians, explains Dr. George Barna, co-founder of the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, in an exclusive interview with Alex Newman on The Sentinel Report. This is a crisis, he warns.
According to Dr. Barna’s research, the worldview known as “syncretism,” which he describes as “the blending of elements from multiple worldviews into a customized individual philosophy of life,” has taken over the belief landscape of the United States once dominated by Christianity.
To make matters worse, Barna’s research shows only 37% of Christian pastors have a working, robust biblical worldview. That partly explains why so many church-going Christians no longer see the world and issues through a scriptural lens.
A biblical worldview is the understanding of the world that led to the creation of the United States as a free nation as well as its institutions created under the Constitution and Declaration of Independence. It also produced and underpinned the “West,” known until recently as “Christendom.”
Despite the bad news, Barna offers solutions and reasons for hope in the interview. Perhaps most importantly, he encourages parents to fulfill their biblical responsibility to educate, equip, disciple, and train their children during formative years.
7 cornerstones of a Biblical Worldview:
* God is an eternal, omniscient, omnipotent and just Creator.
* Humans are sinful by nature.
* Jesus Christ grants forgiveness of sin and eternal life when sinners repent and profess their faith in Him alone.
* The Bible is true, reliable and always relevant.
* Absolute moral truth exists.
* Success is defined as consistent obedience to God.
* Life’s purpose is to know, love and serve God with all one’s heart, mind, strength, and soul.
People have the pastors they want. So yes, if the people prefer syncretism to a biblical worldview, they will support pastors that do as well. End of sermon.