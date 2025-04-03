Only a small fraction of Americans see the world through a biblical lens despite most identifying as Christians, explains Dr. George Barna, co-founder of the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, in an exclusive interview with Alex Newman on The Sentinel Report. This is a crisis, he warns.

According to Dr. Barna’s research, the worldview known as “syncretism,” which he describes as “the blending of elements from multiple worldviews into a customized individual philosophy of life,” has taken over the belief landscape of the United States once dominated by Christianity.

To make matters worse, Barna’s research shows only 37% of Christian pastors have a working, robust biblical worldview. That partly explains why so many church-going Christians no longer see the world and issues through a scriptural lens.

A biblical worldview is the understanding of the world that led to the creation of the United States as a free nation as well as its institutions created under the Constitution and Declaration of Independence. It also produced and underpinned the “West,” known until recently as “Christendom.”

Despite the bad news, Barna offers solutions and reasons for hope in the interview. Perhaps most importantly, he encourages parents to fulfill their biblical responsibility to educate, equip, disciple, and train their children during formative years.

Watch and share this interview:

Let’s face the reality: most of our foods and products are inundated with harmful chemicals and ingredients. From medicine, food, water, and even soap, we are putting things in and on our body that are NOT natural.

Be real with Quinn Pittman’s Goat Soap. Experience the benefits of REAL soap made with the maximum amount of real, raw goat milk hand-drawn from Floridian goats. Stop itching and experience the joy of smooth, silky skin!

Visit qpgoatsoap.com and use promo code NEWMAN at checkout for 10% off your order. Plus, if your order exceeds $50, you get FREE shipping.

Videos

State Education is Unconstitutional: Lt. Col. E. Ray Moore (Ret).

The Liberty Report

April 2, 2025

Populist French Presidential Candidate Banned from Running, Under House Arrest

The Sentinel Report Special

April 2, 2025

Trump Education Order Shifts Duties to Other Agencies While Radical Left States Crack Down on Homeschoolers

Behind The Deep State

April 1, 2025

DOGE is Great, But Don’t Ruin it with AI, Tech CEO Explains

The Sentinel Report

March 31, 2025

Top Articles This Week:

Amid Lawfare & Dem Opposition, Trump Education Order Shifts Duties to Other Agencies - By Alex Newman

Supreme Court’s Getting Busy - By John & Andy Schlafly

IL House Advances Bill to Persecute Homeschoolers - By Alex Newman

New Study by Grok 3 Beta and Scientists Challenges CO2’s Role in Global Warming - By Grok

Selected Alex Appearances on TV, Radio, & Podcasts:

Beyond School Walls: Discovering True Education

Zan Tyler Podcast

April 2, 2025

🔥Dems launch COVERT PLAN to DISMANTLE Trump’s dream team | RFK makes Massive Move on Pharma!

Stephen Gardner

April 1, 2025

Deep State Destruction: From State "Education" to "Climate Change"

SGT Report

March 31, 2025

What Paid Subscribers Are Saying

"We really appreciate your thorough work on so many topics and your biblical stance on all of them. "

"Saw you on Stephen Gardner show. He is so good and when he said such good things about you, no more questions."

"I love the awesome work you do. "

In Case You Missed It

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.