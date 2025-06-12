Big, Beautiful Bill 'Choice' Program Would Force Private Schools to Obey Feds
A provision in the giant bill could force private schools taking "choice" dollars to follow federal edicts, eroding independence & opening the door to more control. But the Senate can fix it.
Private schools, beware! If not removed from the legislation in the U.S. Senate before passage, a little-noticed provision in the GOP-backed “Big, Beautiful Bill” could threaten the independence of private schools and force them to obey expensive and draconian federal mandates.
The measure may represent the camel’s nose under the tent, with more regulations and controls likely to follow if not stopped. And it could end up making private schools more like their government-run counterparts, policy analysts and critics warned.
Right on Target as usual, Alex. Taking government dollars always means being beholden to the giver. In fact, my upcoming book focuses on just that issue. How do we end governmental, union, and other external influences in our public schools? Thanks for pointing this out in the BBB.
Allowing these mystery monstrosity bills is how the swamp feeds itself.