Private schools, beware! If not removed from the legislation in the U.S. Senate before passage, a little-noticed provision in the GOP-backed “Big, Beautiful Bill” could threaten the independence of private schools and force them to obey expensive and draconian federal mandates.

The measure may represent the camel’s nose under the tent, with more regulations and controls likely to follow if not stopped. And it could end up making private schools more like their government-run counterparts, policy analysts and critics warned.

We have had many gold companies ask to partner with us, but we chose Genesis Gold Group because they're the real deal. Click the banner above to learn more.

Videos

COVID Response Disaster Based on Debunked Models, Explosive New Study Shows

Behind The Deep State

June 9, 2025

How to Resist the Emerging Techno-Prison Planet

The Sentinel Report

June 9, 2025

The Agenda: Their Vision – Your Future (2025) | Full Documentary (4K)

Oracle Films

June 9, 2025

US Must Protect & Cherish Freedom, Bay of Pigs Veteran Warns

Conversations That Matter

June 6, 2025

US Deep State Pushing for WWIII Through Russia-Ukraine War

Victory News Network

June 5, 2025

Top Articles This Week:

“RFK Jr. Cleans House as MAGA Hoped” - By John and Andy Schlafly

“Bring Down “The System,” Soros-funded Calif. School Board Chief Tells Graduates” - By Alex Newman

“The Algocracy Agenda: How AI and the Deep State Are Digitizing Tyranny” - By John & Nisha Whitehead

In Case You Missed It

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.