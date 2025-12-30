Threats to Religious Freedom Rising in US, Warns Sam Brownback

The threats to religious freedom are growing not just around the world but even in the United States, warned International Religious Freedom Ambassador and former Kansas Governor Sam Brownback in this exclusive interview.

Brownback, who serves as co-chair of the International Religious Freedom Summit and chairman of the National Committee for Religious Freedom, said Communist China was ruthlessly working to suppress any religious movement independent of the Communist Party. This includes brutal treatment of Christians, Falun Gong followers, Uighur Muslims, and Tibetan Buddhists.

But even on American soil, former U.S. Senator and governor Brownback warned that major threats remain. While Trump has worked hard to defend religious liberty and the rights of conscience, there are legions of intolerant corporate executives and political leaders ready to attack as soon as he leaves office.

America must remain on guard!

From our whole team: Happy New Year, and God bless you in 2026!