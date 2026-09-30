“NO GLOBAL GOVERNMENT”: Trump Confronts UN, ICC, UNESCO & Global AI Control

President Trump delivered a fiery address at the United Nations, declaring there will be “no global government” and “no global taxes” while he is president. He blasted the International Criminal Court, mass migration, UNESCO, and efforts to impose global control over artificial intelligence. The president also issued a stark warning to Iran and predicted the eventual collapse of Cuba’s communist regime, causing the Cuban delegation to leave the UN floor. On The Sentinel Report, we break down what the president said—and why it matters.

Then, fresh from his UN address, Trump signed a major new Greenland agreement with Denmark and Greenland. As the strategically vital Arctic territory remains at the center of geopolitical maneuvering, new data are raising questions about the conventional climate narrative surrounding its massive ice sheet (it’s getting bigger!).

On this week’s episode, we also dive into crucial developments, including:

Portland, Oregon, Public Schools literally featured a drag queen in a promotional video about the new school year.

A 4th-grader in a North Carolina school district has pleaded directly to her school board for protection from the transgender ideologies so often being adopted and promoted in schools. It’s heartbreaking.

A landmark Finnish study has found a sharp rise in psychiatric illness among adolescents following sex-alteration procedures. The peer-reviewed study, published in Acta Paediatrica, tracked every young person under 23 who contacted Finland's gender clinics between 1996 and 2019. The numbers: psychiatric morbidity rose from 9.8% to 60.7% in adolescents who underwent feminizing reassignment, and from 21.6% to 54.5% in masculinizing reassignment.

Patrick Clancy, ex-husband of Lindsay Clancy, tells 60 Minutes that he talks to his dead children daily. What does this mean spiritually?

In the Netherlands a toddler, not even two years old, has been euthanized under that country’s expanded “mercy killing” law. The child was the first killed after the Dutch extended euthanasia to children ages one to twelve — if the parents agree. The law changed in 2024. The first child was put to death in late 2025. Details only came out this month.

And much more!

This Week’s Guests

Lauren Witzke of Noah’s Ark Scans joins us as scientists, researchers, and documentary crews investigate what some believe could be the remains of Noah’s Ark. What are they finding—and could modern technology finally help answer one of archaeology’s most enduring biblical mysteries?

Lawrence W. Reed joins the show to discuss his new book, Born of Ideas: How Principles, Faith, and Courage Forged America. Reed argues that before the American Revolution became a revolution in government, it was a revolution of ideas—rooted in principle, faith, and moral courage. We explore the forgotten men and women who helped make American liberty possible, and what their example can teach Americans today. All that and more on The Sentinel Report.